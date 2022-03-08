Zellweger's adenoidal, homicidal 'Pam'

Proof viewers’ addiction to true-crime docuseries has not gone unnoticed arrives with the NBC limited scripted drama “The Thing About Pam” (9 p.m., TV-14).

Based on a true 2011 story, it stars Renee Zellweger as Pam Hupp, whose cancer-stricken friend Betsy Faria (Katy Mixon) was found in a pool of blood in her living room only a few nights after Christmas in a thoroughly average Missouri town.

With Pam’s help, suspicion falls on Betsy’s stoner husband, Russ (Glenn Fleshler), whose 911 call seemed more over-the-top than convincing.

Before her violent end, Faria had been splitting time between her family and Russ, with whom she had been separated — and not for the first time. Pam had insisted on helping Faria through her chemotherapy and the other indignities of her treatment. She had a way of announcing her comings and goings and phone calls, as if terribly insecure of her status as “first friend,” or perhaps laying a series of time-markers to work as an alibi should anything untoward occur.

Look for Josh Duhamel as Russ’ defense attorney and Judy Greer as the hapless district attorney who twice prosecuted the unfortunate husband.

The series already has received some negative reaction from those opposed to Zellweger wearing a prosthetic fat suit to appear more plus, or “normal” size, depending on one’s point of view.

And the cultural condescension doesn’t end there. To underscore its true-crime origins, “Pam” is given an arch narration by Keith Morrison, best known from “Dateline.” Despite his nonfiction background, he sounds like F. Murray Abraham camping it up in some obvious farce.

Between Pam’s nasal delivery, the flat Midwestern accents and the funhouse colors of Christmas lights on prefab houses, the production screams “irony.”

It’s hard to watch a show like this without seeing how difficult it can be to navigate the shoals of region, culture and class. For every movie like the Coen Brothers’ “Fargo,” which elevated a regional crime to dark comedy and American gothic, there are dozens of efforts similar to “Pam” that ultimately reduce tales of human tragedy to punch lines.

— The merging of business practices with military tough-guy culture reaches almost absurd levels on “No Retreat: Business Bootcamp” (9 p.m., CNBC).

Is your company floundering? Your staff uncommunicative? Does your “team” lack motivation and require a kick in the khakis? Maybe you need a trip to “The Farm.”

CEO Joe De Sena has turned hundreds of bucolic Vermont acres into “The Farm,” a place where company personnel go back to basic training and learn to rely on each other as they endure grim conditions and compete in tests such as climbing ropes and crawling face-down in the mud.

How rustic is “The Farm”? It’s austere enough to earn Joe’s company the name “Spartan.” Joe’s camp has no place for sissies, and you’ll leave there feeling somewhat like Ulysses.

Joe’s first clients are late-career investors in a professional cleaning service, a business they know nothing about. It’s unclear how “roughing it” will help them.

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

• Gun nuts go on a rampage on “FBI” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

• Accused of fleecing COVID relief funds, a couple decamps for Eastern Europe on “FBI: International” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

• Sharing gossip at Thanksgiving dinner on “This Is Us” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).

• A hothead targets his ex on “FBI: Most Wanted” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

CULT CHOICE

TCM’s monthlong salute to Oscar winners focuses on films from the 1940s, including the 1940 romantic comedy “The Philadelphia Story” (9:15 p.m., TV-G), starring Katharine Hepburn, Jimmy Stewart and Cary Grant. The decade was filled with comedies such as “Philadelphia Story,” “My Favorite Wife” and “Mr. & Mrs. Smith,” about women who ultimately discover true love in the arms of their ex-husbands. This theme dovetailed with a Hollywood production code that echoed religious disapproval of divorce.

SERIES NOTES

A TV puff piece goes sideways on the finale of “American Auto” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-14) ... An experimental drug has side effects on “The Resident” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Iceland-bound on “The Bachelor” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... Bad news on the doorstep on “Superman & Lois” (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG) ... Artistic license on the finale of “Grand Crew” (7:30 p.m., NBC, TV-14) ... “I Can See Your Voice” wraps up its sophomore season (8 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... Zumbado sums things up on “Naomi” (8 p.m., CW, TV-PG) ... Celebrities play “To Tell the Truth” (9 p.m., ABC)

LATE NIGHT

Jimmy Fallon welcomes Alicia Keys, Zoey Deutch and EARTHGANG on “The Tonight Show” (10:34 p.m., NBC) ... Leslie Jones, Topher Grace and Brad Meltzer visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (11:37 p.m., NBC).

— OK, that was weird. The least expected story of the week was the scandal involving Felicity Huffman (“Desperate Housewives”) and Lori Loughlin, star of “When Calls the Heart” (7 p.m. Sunday, Hallmark, TV-G), in a bribery/cheating plot to get their respective daughters into elite universities.

This is obviously an ongoing case, and all sides must have their say, or day, in court. But the motivation at the center of this story is worth discussing. It involves some overwhelming need to do anything to get children into elite schools. As if anything “lesser” were unthinkable.

Television plays no small role in this insecurity. I can’t remember how many times I’ve had to describe an ABC legal drama where every single character hails from only the most exclusive Ivy and spends most of the pilot bragging about it.

There was a time, not that long ago, when John Grisham wrote best-selling books about young, barely accredited lawyers from no-name institutions who took on impossible cases against massive corporations and eventually won. And got the girl, to boot.

So, our current era’s neurotic obsession with elitism and inequality is hardly hard-wired.

If anything comes of this sordid affair, it’s an appreciation that shoddy efforts at snobbery are always essentially pathetic. Or on classic TV, comedic. Watching “Gilligan’s Island,” we identified with Mary Ann and the Skipper, and pitied the millionaire and his wife.

— CNN launches the four-hour documentary “Tricky Dick” (8 p.m., Sunday), profiling the life and times of Richard Nixon’s public career, which spanned the decades from the dawn of the Cold War to the Clinton years.

SATURDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— An anxious new mother joins a group for solidarity and support, only to discover that it has darker plans on its agenda in the 2019 shocker “Mommy Group Murder” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— The Thunder and Warriors meet in NBA action (7:30 p.m., ABC).

— An old kidnapper returns to form on “Ransom” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

SUNDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): Embassy workers in China and Cuba complain of mysterious ailments; AOL founder Steve Case and his plans to invest in the future of overlooked American small towns and cities; a visit to Monaco.

— The duels begin on “World of Dance” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).

— Auditions continue on “American Idol” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

— Lex Luthor is on the loose on “Supergirl” (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG).

— Mr. Wednesday prepares for battle on “American Gods” (7 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— After learning about her royal lineage, an adopted 10-year-old becomes a little tyrant in the 2019 shocker “Mommy’s Little Princess” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— A secret room holds dangers on “Charmed” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14).

— Hidden secrets revealed on “The Walking Dead” (8 p.m., AMC, TV-MA).

— A new trial is pursued on “The Case Against Adnan Syed” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-14).

— Axe is determined to destroy Taylor on the fourth season premiere of “Billions” (8 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

— Ulysses pursues a conspiracy theory on “Now Apocalypse” (8 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— “Unsung” (8 p.m., TVONE) profiles the Jets.

— Pacific overtures on “Madam Secretary” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).

— Tensions rise on “Good Girls” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

— Mo’s past is revealed on “Black Monday” (9 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

CULT CHOICE

— St. Patrick’s Day inspires many traditions. Syfy offers a marathon of “Leprechaun” movies, from “Leprechaun 5: In the Hood” (4 p.m. Saturday, TV-14) to “Leprechaun 2” (8 p.m.). TCM takes the traditional approach, ladling out the Technicolor blarney of director John Ford’s 1952 romance “The Quiet Man” (7 p.m. Sunday, TV-PG).

SATURDAY SERIES

“Dateline” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... “NBA Countdown” (7 p.m., ABC) ... The kids are all right on “MasterChef” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... “48 Hours” (9 p.m., CBS) ... A vintage helping of “Saturday Night Live” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

SUNDAY SERIES

A visit from an old friend inspires Miles on “God Friended Me” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Homer can’t leave Bart’s virtual realm on “The Simpsons” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Empathy for all things on “Bob’s Burgers” (7:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14).

A walk down the aisle on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... On two episodes of “Family Guy” (Fox, TV-14), Meg’s winter Olympics (8 p.m.), fighting over a dowager (8:30 p.m., r) ... Aches and pains on “Shark Tank” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).