Can detective dramas survive cities without secrets?

Is it safe to go back to the city? After years of fleeing urban crowds for bucolic settings, TV detective series seem ready to share the streets with the teeming masses. The revived version of NBC’s “Law & Order” returns to a vastly changed New York, a place Lennie Briscoe might not recognize.

The place is bristling with cameras, creating a wilderness of mirrors and mutual surveillance. Every store, street corner and subway station has a means of surveilling customers and pedestrians, putting a time stamp on their movements and corroborating or exploding their stories and alibis.

Beyond the official cameras are smartphones wielded by both sides of every police interaction. Privacy rights advocates long have complained about the creeping Orwellian nature of the surveillance state. But the “1984” analogy was punctured as long ago as 1991, when a civilian used his humble camcorder to capture California cops beating Rodney King.

The real question for the writers of “Law & Order” and other series is how to make use of all of this new “evidence” in ways that add to dramatic tension. For decades, movies and films were filled with nail-biting suspense that hinged on characters’ ability to find a pay phone. It took a while to replace that trope, but creators found a way.

A public life deprived of privacy might expose what characters did, but the why of the matter and workings of the human mind and heart still offer detectives, prosecutors and juries plenty to chew upon.

Streaming on Acorn, “The Chelsea Detective” also returns viewers to the city beat. In this case, the crime unfolds not in London’s gritty streets, but in one of its more posh locales. But as every mystery reader knows, just because someone has money doesn’t mean he doesn’t want more and might not be willing to kill to get it.

As in so many mysteries, most notably “Wallander,” the story revolves around a dyspeptic detective. Detective Inspector Max Arnold (Adrian Scarborough) is thoroughly miserable, recently separated from his wife and a bit soured on the whole human condition.

Good thing he’s accompanied by Detective Sergeant Priya Shamsie (Sonita Henry), a bright woman whose ethnicity and accent put her on the receiving end of social snobbery. When not ferreting out murderers and uncovering the low, dishonest underpinnings of London’s high life, Arnold retreats to his home on a houseboat, the perfect place to wallow in his melancholic loneliness.

Scarborough should be familiar to viewers of “Killing Eve” (8 p.m., AMC, TV-14) and films dating back to “The King’s Speech” and “The Madness of King George.”

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

— Auditions continue on “America’s Got Talent: Extreme” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).

— When a brilliant breadmaker starts churning out lousy loaves, he turns to his muse and childhood sweetheart in the 2021 romance “The Baker’s Son” (7 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G).

— A bloody homecoming on “9-1-1: Lone Star” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14).

— A risky border crossing on “The Cleaning Lady” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-14).

— George’s court case might scuttle Mrs. Russell’s social plans on “The Gilded Age” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-MA).

— A deranged ex stalks a YouTube star on “Web of Lies: Fatal Follower” (8 p.m., ID, TV-14).

— A sailing trip turns deadly on “NCIS: Hawai’i” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

— A local news anchor negotiates with a hostage taker on “The Endgame” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).

— Vocal cord surgery on a pop star puts the team in the spotlight on “The Good Doctor” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-14).

— The “Independent Lens” (9 p.m., PBS, r, TV-PG, check local listings) documentary “The Interpreters” follows the fate of Afghans who helped Americans during a 20-year war.

— Elena frets as Pietro travels to Naples to see the family on “My Brilliant Friend” (9 p.m., HBO, TV-MA).

CULT CHOICE

A social outcast befriends a pale girl who happens to be a vampire in the 2008 shocker “Let the Right One In” (7 p.m., Showcase), a clever Swedish-language film that sandblasted most of the gothic cobwebs from the well-worn genre.

SERIES NOTES

Little League sparks big battles on “The Neighborhood” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... “The Bachelor” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... Summer practice sessions on “All American” (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG) ... Christina’s new job inspires envy on “Bob Hearts Abishola” (7:30 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Turning to a rookie on “NCIS” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... Good intentions on “All American: Homecoming” (8 p.m., CW, TV-PG).

LATE NIGHT

Jimmy Fallon welcomes Renee Zellweger and David Byrne on “The Tonight Show” (10:34 p.m., NBC) ... Paul Dano and Lucy Dacus visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (11:37 p.m., NBC).

— OK, that was weird. The least expected story of the week was the scandal involving Felicity Huffman (“Desperate Housewives”) and Lori Loughlin, star of “When Calls the Heart” (7 p.m. Sunday, Hallmark, TV-G), in a bribery/cheating plot to get their respective daughters into elite universities.

This is obviously an ongoing case, and all sides must have their say, or day, in court. But the motivation at the center of this story is worth discussing. It involves some overwhelming need to do anything to get children into elite schools. As if anything “lesser” were unthinkable.

Television plays no small role in this insecurity. I can’t remember how many times I’ve had to describe an ABC legal drama where every single character hails from only the most exclusive Ivy and spends most of the pilot bragging about it.

There was a time, not that long ago, when John Grisham wrote best-selling books about young, barely accredited lawyers from no-name institutions who took on impossible cases against massive corporations and eventually won. And got the girl, to boot.

So, our current era’s neurotic obsession with elitism and inequality is hardly hard-wired.

If anything comes of this sordid affair, it’s an appreciation that shoddy efforts at snobbery are always essentially pathetic. Or on classic TV, comedic. Watching “Gilligan’s Island,” we identified with Mary Ann and the Skipper, and pitied the millionaire and his wife.

— CNN launches the four-hour documentary “Tricky Dick” (8 p.m., Sunday), profiling the life and times of Richard Nixon’s public career, which spanned the decades from the dawn of the Cold War to the Clinton years.

SATURDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— An anxious new mother joins a group for solidarity and support, only to discover that it has darker plans on its agenda in the 2019 shocker “Mommy Group Murder” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— The Thunder and Warriors meet in NBA action (7:30 p.m., ABC).

— An old kidnapper returns to form on “Ransom” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

SUNDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): Embassy workers in China and Cuba complain of mysterious ailments; AOL founder Steve Case and his plans to invest in the future of overlooked American small towns and cities; a visit to Monaco.

— The duels begin on “World of Dance” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).

— Auditions continue on “American Idol” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

— Lex Luthor is on the loose on “Supergirl” (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG).

— Mr. Wednesday prepares for battle on “American Gods” (7 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— After learning about her royal lineage, an adopted 10-year-old becomes a little tyrant in the 2019 shocker “Mommy’s Little Princess” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— A secret room holds dangers on “Charmed” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14).

— Hidden secrets revealed on “The Walking Dead” (8 p.m., AMC, TV-MA).

— A new trial is pursued on “The Case Against Adnan Syed” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-14).

— Axe is determined to destroy Taylor on the fourth season premiere of “Billions” (8 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

— Ulysses pursues a conspiracy theory on “Now Apocalypse” (8 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— “Unsung” (8 p.m., TVONE) profiles the Jets.

— Pacific overtures on “Madam Secretary” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).

— Tensions rise on “Good Girls” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

— Mo’s past is revealed on “Black Monday” (9 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

CULT CHOICE

— St. Patrick’s Day inspires many traditions. Syfy offers a marathon of “Leprechaun” movies, from “Leprechaun 5: In the Hood” (4 p.m. Saturday, TV-14) to “Leprechaun 2” (8 p.m.). TCM takes the traditional approach, ladling out the Technicolor blarney of director John Ford’s 1952 romance “The Quiet Man” (7 p.m. Sunday, TV-PG).

SATURDAY SERIES

“Dateline” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... “NBA Countdown” (7 p.m., ABC) ... The kids are all right on “MasterChef” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... “48 Hours” (9 p.m., CBS) ... A vintage helping of “Saturday Night Live” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

SUNDAY SERIES

A visit from an old friend inspires Miles on “God Friended Me” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Homer can’t leave Bart’s virtual realm on “The Simpsons” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Empathy for all things on “Bob’s Burgers” (7:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14).

A walk down the aisle on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... On two episodes of “Family Guy” (Fox, TV-14), Meg’s winter Olympics (8 p.m.), fighting over a dowager (8:30 p.m., r) ... Aches and pains on “Shark Tank” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).