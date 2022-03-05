Watseka Theatre hosting Molly Hatchet, Lee Greenwood

<strong><em>EDITOR'S NOTE: Molly Hatchet's tour has rescheduled the March 18 appearance for a date to be determined.</em></strong>

WATSEKA — The Watseka Theatre, located at 218 E. Walnut St., Watseka, is hosting two well-known musical acts in the coming months. For tickets and more information, call 815-993-6585, or go to <a href="https://www.watsekatheatre.com" target="_blank">watsekatheatre.com</a>.

<strong>Molly Hatchet — March 18</strong>

The band is listed in Rolling Stone’s top 100 greatest rock bands of all time. Right from the start, Molly Hatchet presented the hardest driving guitars in all of rock and roll. The line-up has changed, but many members have been together for more than 30 years.

<strong>Lee Greenwood — April 8</strong>

Credited as one of the greatest patriotic and country singers of all times, Lee Greenwood is bringing his ‘Proud to be an American’ persona to the Watseka Theatre. Greenwood has been performing since the early 1960s, has had seven No. 1 hits and has been charted more than 37 times. His version of “God Bless the USA” was a theme song for America when he performed it at the 2016 Presidential inauguration.