Restorative burning taking place at Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie

Daily Journal staff report

WILMINGTON — During windows of time when weather permits in the coming weeks, the USDA Forest Service will conduct prescribed burning in parts of the Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie. Prescribed burning is planned to be conducted through April 15.

USDA Forest Service staff will initiate prescribed fire operations as weather patterns shift to favorable, modest temperatures and moderate humidity that is conducive to burning. Wind speed and direction, temperature, relative humidity and measurable moisture in vegetation are all taken into consideration.

At Midewin, since 1996, volunteers and staff have been working with over 275 native Illinois prairie plants in an effort to restore and enhance natural areas. About 3,000 acres of land are actively undergoing restoration or enhancement.

Several tools are necessary to attaining restoration goals. Some of the restoration tools include invasive species control through judicious herbicide application; field mowing; hand-pulling invasive plants; brush removal and use of prescribed fire. Use of prescribed fire is among the most effective and necessary pieces of the restoration process.

Prescribed fire provides the following benefits:

• Reduces hazardous fuels;

• Minimizes the spread of plant and animal disease;

• Removes invasive species that threaten species that are native to an ecosystem;

• Provides forage for animals;

• Improves habitat for threatened and endangered species; and

• Recycles nutrients back to the soil; and promotes the growth of forbs, tallgrasses, wildflowers and other plants.

For more information on Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie — located at 30239 Hwy 53, Wilmington — call 815-423-2162.