REEL TALK: Poehler loves 'Lucy'

Lucille Ball is the red-hot topic of film, TV and radio these days, just as she was in the ‘50s and in the decades that followed.

The female comedic genius who influenced more women in the industry and paved, unknowingly, a path for those who would come after her, is yet again the focal point of another film, “Lucy and Desi,” hitting Amazon Prime Video this weekend.

First-time director Amy Poehler tells Ball’s story of a small-town girl making it big, jumping through and over hurdles and ultimately falling in love.

Poehler takes a different course to tell Ball’s story than the most recent fictional narrative, “Being the Ricardos,” starring Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem. This is an honest and refreshing one that mirrors the brilliant TCM 10-part podcast “The Plot Thickens.”

With narration by Lucille’s daughter, Luci, and never-before-heard audio tapes of both Lucy and Desi, we get a keen insight into who Lucy truly was and how she made each and every decision based on family and the one true love of her life, Desi.

The compilation of film footage that still makes you laugh, interviews with movers and shakers such as Norman Lear and perfectly paired narration brings you into this story. As we travel back in time, we see not only how Lucy dared to stand up for herself and create unthinkable new entities, but how much she and Desi balanced one another.

As many of you already know, it was a rocky relationship, and Poehler doesn’t shy away from some of the grittier and more uncomfortable aspects of their relationships. It’s honest, and with that honesty comes a connection with a star more vibrant than her iconic red hair.

As we travel back to Lucy’s hometown (and mine) of Jamestown, N.Y., we see her roots and why family was always so important to her. This is the basis of her life to come and why she worked so hard. To become the best known and beloved female comedian in the history of television, you make sacrifices, and we see this.

If you love Lucy, and who doesn’t, Poehler gives us a clear and engaging look at Lucy, and we appreciate and love her even more because of it.

Reel Talk rating: 4 stars

"Lucy and Desi" is streaming on Amazon Prime.