Library Life: Week of March 6

<strong>Bourbonnais Public Library</strong>

• Zero Waste Living: At 6 p.m. Monday in the White Oak Room, learn about recycling, waste production in the U.S. and tips on reducing waste in our lives. Presenter is Monica Chavez.

• Family Trivia Night: At 6 p.m. Tuesday, up to six people per team can compete in a trivia game for all ages. Email <a href="mailto:rparilac@bourbonnaislibrary.org" target="_blank">rparilac@bourbonnaislibrary.org</a> to register.

<strong>Bradley Public Library</strong>

• Around the World: At 4:30 p.m. Monday, kids grades kindergarten through fourth are invited to explore different countries with language, art, music and books.

• The Unnamed Teen Book Club: At 6 p.m. Monday, join Ms. Sarah for a fun, no-pressure book club just for teens. Lasts for one hour.

<strong>Grant Park Library</strong>

The library offers books from the bestseller list plus the old classics and children’s books. They also have children’s DVDs, which require a deposit that is given back when the DVD is returned.

<strong>Kankakee Public Library</strong>

• Tuesday Morning Book Club: At 10 a.m. Tuesday, the library will host a discussion of “Such A Fun Age” by Kiley Reid.

• Bingo with the Books: From 10 a.m. to noon Friday, join the library for bingo games and prizes.

<strong>Edward Chipman Public Library (Momence)</strong>

<em>•</em> Sing-A-Long Storytime: At 11 a.m. Wednesday, little ones are invited to join the library for 30 minutes of stories and 30 minutes of song.

<em>•</em> Local Author Night: At 6 p.m. Thursday, local author Kevin McNulty and Brother Alphonsus will discuss McNulty’s new book “Good Shepherd Manor: A Mission of Compassionate Care.” Copies available for purchase and signing.

<strong>Limestone Township Library District</strong>

This past week, Limestone Township Library District celebrated 25 years of serving the community. It currently has a display of green-covered books in honor of St. Patrick’s Day.

<strong>Manteno Public Library</strong>

• Book Club: At 3 p.m. Tuesday, the book club will meet to discuss “The Last Night in London” by Karen White.

• Story Time with Ms. Jen: In-person sessions will be held at 11:15 a.m. Tuesday and 10:15 and 11:15 a.m. Wednesday.

<strong>Pembroke Public Library</strong>

The library currently has no events scheduled. Go to its Facebook page for updates.

<strong>Watseka Public Library</strong>

• Kids’ Craft: During the week, materials will be available for a drop-in or take home craft. The theme is mechanical monsters.

• Dr. Seuss Activities: At 2 p.m. Wednesday, there will be Dr. Seuss-themed activities for the author’s birthday.

<strong>Bourbonnais Public Library:</strong> bourbonnaislibray.org, 815-933-1727

<strong>Bradley Public Library:</strong> bradleylibrary.org, 815-932-6245

<strong>Edward Chipman Public Library:</strong> momencelibrary.org, 815-472-2581

<strong>Grant Park Library:</strong> grantpark-il.org/library, 815-465-6047

<strong>Kankakee Public Library:</strong> lions-online.org, 815-939-4564

<strong>Limestone Township Library:</strong> limestonelibrary.org, 815-939-1696

<strong>Manteno Public Library:</strong> mantenolibrary.org, 815-468-3323

<strong>Pembroke Public Library:</strong> @PemLib on Facebook, 815-944-8609

<strong>Watseka Public Library:</strong> watsekalibrary.org; 815-432-4544