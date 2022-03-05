Catholic Charities' spring programming for seniors

Catholic Charities Diocese of Joliet has a few programs scheduled for the spring. New on the schedule is the Healthy Cents Program, as well as an addition to Bingocize that implements education in fall prevention and/or nutrition.

To learn more or to register for any of the programs, call Kelli Coy at 815-933-7791, ext. 9910.

<strong>Bingocize — Fall Prevention Program</strong>

This is a 10-week health promotion program that combines the game of bingo with exercise. Play bingo and meet new people while learning about techniques to stay healthy and active, as well as how to prevent falls.

The program runs from 10 to 11 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays from April 19 to June 23. The classes will be held at the Manteno Church of the Nazarene, 698 N. Locust St., Manteno.

<strong>Bingocize — Nutrition Program</strong>

This is a 10-week health promotion program that combines the game of bingo with exercise. Play bingo and meet new people while learning about techniques to stay healthy and active, as well as how to further your nutrition.

The program runs from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays from April 19 to June 23. The classes will be held at the Kankakee Valley Park District Rec Center, 150 N. Indiana Ave., Kankakee.

<strong>Matter of Balance</strong>

This award-winning fall prevention program is designed to manage falls, increase activity levels and emphasizes practical strategies to manage falls.

The program runs from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday afternoons from April 20 to June 15. The classes will be held at the Kankakee YMCA, 1075 Kennedy Drive, Kankakee.

<strong>Tai Chi</strong>

This gentle exercise class is designed for all fitness levels. The class consists of therapeutic Tai Chi chair exercises, full body stretching and a basic 9-form Tai Chi set. All with a focus on balance and mobility with time for contemplation.

The class runs from 11 a.m. to noon on Wednesdays from May 4 to June 22 at Bourbonnais Park District Recreation Station, 770 E. Franklin St., Bradley. To register, call the BTPD at 815-933-9905, or go to BTPD.org.

<strong>Healthy Cents (SNAP-ED) Program</strong>

The Healthy Cents curriculum combines nutrition education and food resource management principles to encourage limited resource families to make healthy food choices on a limited budget. This series of eight classes is meant to empower individuals to make healthier food choices, save money and save time when preparing balanced meals.

The program will be held from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. online on Wednesdays from March 16 to May 4. Register by March 11 to reserve a spot.