5 things to shop for at One Neighbor at a Time

One Neighbor at a Time, at 330 W. Station St., Kankakee, offers a number of items at a low price-point with proceeds benefitting those needing help with basic necessities. While the store has various categories of items, here are five major sections.

<strong>Clothing & shoes</strong>

The store has a large selection of women’s clothing, from small to plus size. Near the women’s clothing is an assortment of women’s shoes. On the other side of the store is a selection of men’s clothing.

<strong>Home decor</strong>

From pillows to vases to paintings, frames and more, home decor is available throughout the store and is often color-categorized.

<strong>Jewelry & accessories</strong>

A main jewelry hub includes an assortment of rings, earrings and broaches with bracelets, necklaces and watches on display throughout the store. A rack of purses sits near the jewelry, and owner Kathleen Wiedenfeld noted many name-brand purses often are available for sale.

<strong>Books</strong>

From coffee table books to cookbooks to novels, several sections of books are on sale in the store.

<strong>Gifts</strong>

Wiedenfeld often categorizes like items together to create themed sections that include many items perfect for gift-giving. Currently on display is a wedding section, a wine section and a summer section.