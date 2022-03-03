Relay For Life returning to Kankakee County; Peggy Sue Munday to serve as honorary chair

The Kankakee County Relay’s Event Leadership Team has selected Peggy Sue Munday to serve as honorary chair for this year’s Relay For Life of Kankakee County, which will take place June 11 at Bishop McNamara Catholic School, 550 W. Brookmont Blvd., Kankakee.

Munday is a native of Kankakee County and a well-known volunteer for many area nonprofits.

The Relay For Life is a community event during which teams and individuals set up campsites at a school, park or fairground and take turns walking around a track or path. Each team has at least one participant on the track at all times. Cancer survivors and caregivers take a celebratory first lap to start each event.

Teams raise money in the months before the event in a variety of ways as well at the event. In 2021, 300-plus people participated in the Relay For Life of Kankakee County and raised $218,225.

“Here in Kankakee County, funds raised through Relay For Life event are making an impact on many lives,” said Munday in a news release.

“From making possible the vital American Cancer Society programs and services that support those in our community facing a diagnosis, to life-changing cancer research and medical discovery, to advocacy for access to quality health care for everyone affected by cancer, the money raised through the Relay For Life of Kankakee event will help us finish the fight against cancer.”

From 7 to 8 p.m. March 21 at Brookmont Bowling Center, 200 W. Brookmont Blvd., Kankakee, there will be a kick-off event for the 2022 Relay For Life of Kankakee County. There will be registration incentives for teams and members, mission and sponsorship information and raffles and door prizes.

For information about joining the Event Leadership Team or about the Relay For Life of Kankakee County, go to <a href="https://www.relayforlife.org/kankakeeil" target="_blank">relayforlife.org/kankakeeil</a> or contact ACS staff partner, Michelle Pruitt, at 708-384-2807 or <a href="mailto:michelle.pruitt@cancer.org" target="_blank">michelle.pruitt@cancer.org</a>.