Ask the Doctor: What can I expect from my child's well visit?

Today’s questions are being answered by Dr. Stonewall McCuiston, Pediatrician with the Riverside Medical Group. Dr. McCuiston is a Fellow of the American College of Physicians and a Fellow of the American Academy of Pediatric.

<strong>"What can I expect when I take my child to their well visit appointment at Riverside?"</strong>

Understanding what to expect can help you to prepare your child for their appointments and put your mind at ease knowing exactly what the plan is. Keeping up with this appointment schedule will keep your child on track for a healthy life and help them to create a positive association with their doctor so that at times when they are sick, they will be comfortable. At your appointment, your child will be greeted by a tech. The tech will take the child’s vitals and weight and document for their doctor to review. Once the doctor has reviewed your child’s chart, they will come in and discuss your child’s information and growth to make sure they are hitting all of their milestones as well as conducting a physical examination of your child. With the help of regular well child visits, your child’s doctor often can detect and address health problems before they become more serious. You then can expect a conversation reviewing the vaccine and appointment schedule in place for your child. There likely will be vaccines your child will get that day. At this time, you are able to ask any questions about your child’s development, health, behaviors and vaccination schedule, and your doctor will take the time to give you any answers you need with the goal of being able to leave feeling confident about your child’s development. After this, one of our pediatric trained nurses will come in and administer the vaccines and help to get you and your child on your way. Upon leaving, you will be able to schedule your next appointments up at the front desk.

<strong>"What do I need to know about vaccinations for my child?"</strong>

Timing and spacing of vaccines are aligned with your child’s immune system for specific ages. We will make sure you have a clear understanding of which vaccines and immunizations are required and at what age. It is a vital part of your child’s growth to ensure routine visits are conducted at specific intervals during the first two years of your child’s life. This allows our providers to ensure your child is meeting all developmental milestones. Riverside does not currently accept any patients that do not follow the CDC recommended vaccine schedule. Vaccines are not only proven to prevent disease, they are proven to save lives. If you have any questions or concerns in regard to obtaining vaccines for your child, please do not hesitate to call our office for a consultation with a physician to discuss further. The COVID-19 vaccine is optional at this time.

