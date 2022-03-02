Project SUN hosting two informational open houses

KANKAKEE — Project SUN will be hosting two informational open houses in Kankakee. The local organization is a network dedicated to fostering a family-driven and youth-guided children’s behavioral health system of care.

From 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. March 9, an informational session will be held at Kankakee Public Library, 201 E. Merchant St., Kankakee. From 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. March 13, an informational session will be held at Morning Star Baptist Church, 570 N. Harrison Ave., Kankakee.

For more information, call 815-304-5933 or email <a href="mailto:projectsun@cfkrv.org" target="_blank">projectsun@cfkrv.org</a>.