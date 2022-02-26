Still I Rise hosting financial literacy workshop

Local nonprofit organization Still I Rise will be teaming up with New York Life Insurance Company and the Economic & Community Development Agency (ECDA) to present the BOSS Budget Financial Literacy Workshop Series.

The workshop will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 5, on the third floor of the Kankakee Public Library at 201 E. Merchant St., Kankakee. The event is free and open to all ages.

There will be a presentation by financial service professional Dustin Prince and a light lunch will be served.

Call 815-933-0506 to reserve a spot.