Library Life: Week of Feb. 27

<strong>Bourbonnais Public Library</strong>

• Tech Time: From 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, there is a drop-in event for patrons to come in with questions about smartphones, tablets and more.

• Lucky Craft: At 10:30 a.m. Saturday, you don’t need good luck or to find a pot of gold to sign up for this fun craft–just email <a href="mailto:rparilac@bourbonnaislibrary.org" target="_blank">rparilac@bourbonnaislibrary.org</a>. For kids 3-8 years old.

<strong>Bradley Public Library</strong>

• Subscription Boxes: Sign up for a subscription box made specifically for you. Each box includes a book and goodies. Available for grades third through seventh and for teens.

• Your Mama’s Book Club: At 4 p.m. Thursday, parents can enjoy a book club while kids enjoy Lego time.

<strong>Grant Park Library</strong>

The library offers books from the bestseller list plus the old classics and children’s books. They also have children’s DVDs, which require a deposit that is given back when the DVD is returned.

<strong>Kankakee Public Library</strong>

• Smooth Fusion: At 6 p.m. Wednesday, the library is hosting an open mic night in the 4th Floor Auditorium. Different styles of performing arts are welcome.

<strong>Edward Chipman Public Library (Momence)</strong>

<em>•</em> Lego Night: At 6 p.m. Monday, join the library to build a creation based on a theme to be revealed that night. Team creations will be displayed in the library and voted on during the month. The winning team will be announced at the next Lego Night. All teams must have at least one adult and one child.

<strong>Limestone Township Library District</strong>

• Cooking with the Season: At 6 p.m. Monday on Facebook, Austin will be exploring the world of soups and finding the perfect winter soup for warmth.

• Dr. Suess’s Birthday Party: Taking place in-person on Wednesday. Sign-up is available now to secure a goodie bag, a craft and a cupcake.

<strong>Manteno Public Library</strong>

• Not Your Mother’s Book Club: At 6 p.m. Thursday, there will be a discussion on “The Woman They Could Not Silence” by Kate Moore.

• Story Time with Ms. Jen: In-person sessions will be held at 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, and 10:15 and 11:15 a.m. Wednesday.

<strong>Pembroke Public Library</strong>

• Mystery Club: At 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, there will be a mystery read for the book club that meets the first Tuesday of every month.

<strong>Watseka Public Library</strong>

• Book Club: The group will meet at 2 p.m. Monday at the library.

• Preschool Story Time: At 10 a.m. Tuesday, story time will focus on cars, trucks, planes and trains.

<strong>Bourbonnais Public Library:</strong> bourbonnaislibray.org, 815-933-1727

<strong>Bradley Public Library:</strong> bradleylibrary.org, 815-932-6245

<strong>Edward Chipman Public Library:</strong> momencelibrary.org, 815-472-2581

<strong>Grant Park Library:</strong> grantpark-il.org/library, 815-465-6047

<strong>Kankakee Public Library:</strong> lions-online.org, 815-939-4564

<strong>Limestone Township Library:</strong> limestonelibrary.org, 815-939-1696

<strong>Manteno Public Library:</strong> mantenolibrary.org, 815-468-3323

<strong>Pembroke Public Library:</strong> @PemLib on Facebook, 815-944-8609

<strong>Watseka Public Library:</strong> watsekalibrary.org; 815-432-4544