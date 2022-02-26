A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: The dream of a home

The thing about life is you never know exactly what’s coming. Sometimes this is a good thing; sometimes it’s not.

Sometimes it’s a mix of both. Such was the case this past week.

Late Sunday afternoon, I had allowed myself to sit and relax after doing chores around the house. I put on my matching sweatshirt and pants and cuddled up under a blanket.

I received a text from a realtor who had shown Keegan and me a house earlier this month. While that hadn’t worked out, he kindly was keeping us posted on other options.

His text pointed me in the direction of a just-listed house in Kankakee.

The first image of the home took my breath away, and scrolling through more photos continued to pique my interest.

“What’s the earliest we can see it?”

That was the end of my comfy couch time.

After hearing back we could see it in an hour, I changed into real clothes as Keegan and I excitedly looked through the listing a few more times before it was time to head over.

We called in the reinforcement of Keegan’s dad so we could get an impartial opinion.

With the market the way it’s been, we knew if we liked the house in person, we’d have to move quickly.

We both pretty much fell in love in the first room of the house. The further we went, the more we could envision ourselves living there.

The house is incredibly unique and has a lot of character, something we’ve both been looking for in a future family home.

At the end of the tour, it was down to business, and we decided to put in an offer.

After all of the crossing of the I’s and dotting of the T’s that goes into just making an offer, we sat with bated breath waiting on an answer.

While waiting, we tried as best we could not to get our hopes up. That proved to be impossible as we kept finding ourselves talking about ideas we had for the home and what our future could look like there.

All of that was put to bed with the dreaded sentence: “They accepted another offer.”

Boom. The first house we loved in more than a year of checking Zillow almost every day, and it was gone as quickly as it came.

Since getting the answer, I’ve felt a range of emotions: sad I wouldn’t get to put up a Christmas tree where I immediately saw it would look perfect; disappointed I wouldn’t sit with my dogs on the large front porch on a warm evening; irrationally indignant while thinking no one else could appreciate that home the same way we did.

And maybe just slightly relieved I could put off packing for a bit longer.

Then, my dad said something to me that really struck a chord: “Something else will come along. Just think, you didn’t even know the house existed until a few days ago. ... You never know what else is out there.”

And there it is, that catch-22 of life: you never know what to expect.

Something else <em>will</em> come along, and it’ll be what’s meant for us.

While I’m still feeling all of those aforementioned emotions in this moment, I don’t know what next week, tomorrow or five-minutes-from-now can bring.

As such, the dream of a home lives on.