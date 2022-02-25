Mental Health Network roundtable encouraging youths' forgiveness

From 8 to 9 a.m. on Friday, March 11, Mental Health Network Kankakee County will host its monthly roundtable in Riverside Medical Center’s dining room.

The month’s focus is on “Kankakee Forgives,” which, according to MHN founder Rhonda Showers, is a movement to encourage forgiveness in the city of Kankakee to bring healing.

The goal is to reduce violence among youth by helping them understand forgiveness and inviting them to forgive. While serving a group of teens, a team of youth workers recognized that many of them just needed to learn how to forgive.

“Further, if these teens could understand the educational, emotional, financial, and physiological effects of un-forgiveness, they would absolutely want to forgive,” said Showers.

This was found to be true as teens willing to forgive fielded dramatic life changes. It also impacted their parents to the extent that parents have gotten involved.

Seeing the impact of this movement has gained the support of the City of Kankakee, the Youth Empowerment Program, Kankakee School District 111, the STOP Team of Kankakee County, the Kankakee Police Dept., churches and organizations throughout the city.

The following topics will be covered during the presentation:

• How forgiveness dramatically improves your mental, physical, emotional and spiritual health.

• Real-life stories of the power of forgiveness in response to violence and injustice.

• How you can get involved in “Kankakee Forgives”

The roundtable’s presenter will be Aaron Clark, Youth for Christ site Director, who works with Kankakee School District 111 and the S.T.O.P. the Violence initiative.

To register for a free ticket, go to <a href="https://www.bit.ly/3sNVRCF" target="_blank">bit.ly/3sNVRCF</a>.