New book recounts 50-year history of Good Shepherd Manor

Good Shepherd Manor, a home for men with developmental and intellectual disabilities in Momence, has announced the release of a book about their history entitled, “Good Shepherd Manor…A Mission of Compassionate Care,” by local author Kevin McNulty Sr. The 360-page book tells the story of the Manor since its founding in 1971.

In preparation for the book, McNulty interviewed family members of current and past residents, staff, community members and other supporters. Many of the residents also contributed to the book through their conversations with the author.

The book tells a story of over three hundred men who have lived at the Manor since its opening. There are more than 500 photos and numerous testimonies from family members, professional care staff, priests, brothers and nuns who have had a hand in providing care for the men during the years.

Being from Momence, McNulty also describes how Good Shepherd Manor became part of the fabric of the community and to the greater Good Shepherd Manor family everywhere.

His research includes accounts of how the purchase of the former seminary was almost thwarted by financing and zoning issues. But strong leadership and local support allow the Brothers of the Good Shepherd to come to Momence and operate the home.

Good Shepherd Manor began at the height of a movement by families to increase awareness for adults with developmental and intellectual disabilities and their abilities to function in society. A large contingent of families in the Chicago area banded together and purchased the old St. Jude Seminary north of Momence and converted it into a sheltered care facility for 120 men.

Most poignantly, the interviews with volunteers tell of the inspiration the men of the Manor have been for all who have encountered them. The reader will learn of the unique care, first developed by the Brothers of the Good Shepherd by putting acceptance and love at the forefront of their overall care for the men.

Today, two of the first five men who arrived at Good Shepherd Manor on day one, still live there and the oldest resident now is approaching 90 years of age.

“My guide through the entire project was the history as seen by Brother Alphonsus,” McNulty said in a news release. “He, along with the first two original residents, still live there today and have experienced the entire fifty-year history of this wonderful organization.”

The coordination with past president Bruce Fitzpatrick, development director Erin Richey and coordinator of special events and public relations Jan Melnik-Jackson, were also key in completing the work.

The book can be purchased at <a href="https://www.goodshepherdmanor.org/50thanniversarybook" target="_blank">goodshepherdmanor.org/50thanniversarybook/</a>.