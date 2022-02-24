Clove Alliance seeking art submissions for show

Clove Alliance will be holding the second annual Brave, Bold, & Believed Art Show, an evening to celebrate and honor the journey of survivors and Clove’s efforts to end sexual violence. The event will be April 11 at the Majestic in Kankakee.

The organization is accepting both student and adult art entries. Cash prizes of $100 will be awarded to winners. Original entries are due by April 6. For an entry form and more information, email Clove at <a href="mailto:prevention@clovealliance.org" target="_blank">prevention@clovealliance.org</a>.

After last year’s show, art pieces were on display throughout the Burfield & Remington building.

The display was broken into two categories: adult entries and student entries. There were 11 adult entries and six student entries. Art of all different mediums was displayed next to signs featuring the artist’s name and the meaning behind their project.

Clove Alliance’s prevention director Kami Garrison and Clove’s community engagement specialists Kristin Giacchino and Susan Soda spoke about their excitement in sharing the inaugural collection with the community.

“I feel very excited to see it all come together, and I think it’s a lot more powerful seeing it as a whole rather than just in the office,” Soda said.

“We received 17 entries, so we’re very excited about that,” Giacchino said.

Three judges — Katie Bretvolaff, Michelle Locke and Christina Loraine — selected two winners for the Judge’s Choice award. The winner in the adult category was Sierra Harris for the piece “The Power to Stand Again.” The winner in the student category was Fatima Alvarado for the piece “The Beauty of Recovering.”

“The Power to Stand Again” was made using water color, gouache and colored pencil. Harris described the piece as “inspired by Egon Schiele’s self-portraits. The theme of this piece is based on male survivors. They are often looked down on, but being vulnerable, especially after abuse, doesn’t make them less than a man.”

“The Beauty of Recovering” was made using paint. Alvarado stated, “For this work, I wanted to show people supporting each other after the difficulties they have faced.”

“The neatest thing for me was seeing the student entries and what those words and themes meant to them,” Garrison said. “I think students are really deep and supportive and, some of their thoughts, I was pleasantly surprised at what they came up with.”