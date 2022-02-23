Best Bets: Week of Feb. 23 - March 1

<strong>An evening of historical music</strong>

The Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra will celebrate the music of Florence B. Price on Saturday.

The 6 p.m. performance at Morning Star Baptist Church (525 N. Harrison Ave., Kankakee) will explore the music of the first African-American woman “to be recognized for her wonderful music,” according to the KVSO.

The musicians will perform Price’s “Symphony 3,” and those attending also will hear performances from the KVSO and Morning Star choirs.

The show’s music director and conductor is Dr. Allan Dennis, the choral director of the KVSO chorus is Neal Woodruff, and the choral director of Morning Star Church is Michael Maloney.

For more information and to purchase tickets, go to <a href="http://kvso.org" target="_blank">kvso.org</a>, or call <a href="http://815-214-9555" target="_blank">815-214-9555</a>.

<strong>Business After Hours</strong>

After a year-long engagement process, the community will get its first look at the final Community Campus design and plans for the future of Bourbonnais.

The unveiling will come during a Kankakee County Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours event from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Thursday at BrickStone Brewery, 572 Brewery Lane, Bourbonnais.

Village residents, businesses and visitors can view the designs created as a direct outcome of their input by The Lakota Group, an urban planning and landscape architecture consulting firm the village commissioned to lead the Community Campus project.

The campaign kick-off began in fall 2019, when the village announced its plans to develop a high-quality, destination-focused central core for community gatherings during the year around the Municipal Center at 700 Main St. NW.

To learn more about the Community Campus, go to <a href="https://www.villageofbourbonnais.com/development/community-campus-plan" target="_blank">villageofbourbonnais.com/development/community-campus-plan/</a>.

<strong>Black History Month virtual celebration</strong>

From 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, the Education Committee of the NAACP — Kankakee County Branch 3035, in partnership with the Kankakee Public Library, will present a Black History Month virtual celebration event.

The event will examine “Is the dream still alive and relevant in 2022?” and will present a video of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s 1963 speech. There then will be a pros-and-cons discussion on the relevance of the dream in 2022.

Additionally, the event will include Black History trivia, as well as information on an essay contest for young adults and prizes. The event is free to the public.

To join, the Zoom meeting ID is 84008076-2355 and the passcode is 912678. Attendees also can call 312-262-6799 and use the ID and passcode to enter.

For more information on the Kankakee County Branch NAACP chapter, go to <a href="https://www.kankakeecountybranchnaacp.org" target="_blank">kankakeecountybranchnaacp.org</a>, or call 815-932-0858.

<strong>Night of the Zombies</strong>

From 5 to 8:15 p.m. Saturday at Edward Chipman Public Library (126 N. Locust St., Momence) a horror survival game will be played throughout the closed and darkened library. Survivors rescue innocent babies, attempt to find food and make fire and medicine all while being chased by infected zombies.

The game is only for teens in grades seventh through 12th. Sign-up is available at the library. Those hoping to participate as a zombie must sign up in advance. For more information, go to momencelibrary.org, or call 815-472-2581.

<strong>Bake & Garage Sale</strong>

From 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, the River Valley Special Recreation Association will host an indoor bake and garage sale. The event will be held at the organization's office at 1335 E. Broadway St., Bradley. Funds raised will benefit RVSRA activities and operations. For more information, call 815-933-7336.