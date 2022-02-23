'Augmented' examines a medical revolution

A tale of resilience, persistence and reinvention, the “NOVA” (8 p.m., PBS, TV-14, check local listings) documentary “Augmented” demonstrates how a nearly fatal setback turned into a life of research and invention that revolutionized medical science.

Hugh Herr was only 17 when an ice-climbing mishap ended with a double amputation of both of his legs below the knee. Dissatisfied with standard prosthetics, Herr designed his own and was back rock climbing within a year of his accident.

He then set about to study engineering so he could improve upon his artificial legs. Now a biophysicist at MIT, he has been at the vanguard of blending biomechanics and neuroscience, creating new limbs that are very much a part of their recipients’ bodies. Along the way, he and his collaborators have challenged established medical thinking about surgical amputation, a field that had been largely unchanged since the Civil War.

These new amputation techniques will allow bold new mechanized prosthetics to better mesh with human muscles and nerves. Ever the dreamer, Herr envisions a day when artificial devices don’t merely replace lost limbs, but actually improve and enhance human experience and performance. Generations after the TV show “The Six Million Dollar Man,” the day of the bionic human has arrived.

After “Augmented,” “NOVA” will air the short film “Predicting My MS.” In 2005, artist and filmmaker Jason DaSilva received the diagnosis that he had a rare form of the degenerative disease multiple sclerosis. Rather than surrender to a sense of personal doom and tragedy, he immersed himself in the subject and presents a history of its treatment as well as a kind of personal inventory of risk factors that might have contributed to his condition. Most of all, the film makes a personal statement that people with devastating disabilities still can communicate and make powerful statements.

• Five actors perform in “Frederick Douglass: In Five Speeches” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-MA, streaming on HBO Max). Nicole Beharie, Colman Domingo, Jonathan Majors, Denzel Whitaker and Jeffrey Wright present orations from different stages from Douglass’ life in the 19th century.

Having escaped slavery when he was 20, Douglass emerged, entirely self-taught, as one of the most powerful speakers and profound thinkers of the period before and after the Civil War.

His very public presence and the respect accorded him was a rebuke to those who supported or overlooked slavery as an institution long justified by the belief enslaved Africans were subhuman beasts of burden not worthy of education.

Historians David Blight, Henry Louis Gates Jr. and others are on hand to offer context to the individual speeches, and Andre Holland reads from Douglass’ autobiographies to offer more insights into the man behind the memorable words.

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

• A patient’s pregnancy is complicated by a severe infection on “Chicago Med” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

• A disturbed young woman might have lashed out with arson on “Chicago Fire” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

• Overheard gossip at the fundraiser drives a wedge between Sam and Griff on “Good Sam” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

• Upton assists at a horrific accident on “Chicago P.D.” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

• A trip to Albany proves eventful on “A Million Little Things” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-14).

— Set in the crack epidemic of the mid-1980s, “Snowfall” (9 p.m., FX, TV-MA) returns for a fifth season.

CULT CHOICE

Albert Finney and Diane Keaton star in the 1982 drama “Shoot the Moon” (9:15 p.m., TCM, TV-MA), about the unraveling marriage of a literary couple with four daughters. Directed by Alan Parker (“Fame”), who helmed “Mississippi Burning” (7 p.m., TCM, TV-MA) some six years later.

SERIES NOTES

“Big Brother: Celebrity Edition” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... “I Can See Your Voice” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... Exes mark the spot on “The Goldbergs” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... Gideon might be a goner on “D.C.’s Legends of Tomorrow” (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG) ... Lillian negotiates a family truce on “The Wonder Years” (7:30 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... “The Amazing Race” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... “Next Level Chef” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Darlene needs a beard to land her dream house on “The Conners” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... Ryan has the key to stopping Marquis on “Batwoman” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14) ... Salsa sensations on “Home Economics” (8:30 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

LATE NIGHT

John Heilemann, Mark McKinnon, Jennifer Palmieri and Russell Howard are booked on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (10:35 p.m., CBS) ... Jimmy Fallon welcomes Tracee Ellis Ross, Jabari Banks and Koffee on “The Tonight Show” (10:34 p.m., NBC) ... Billie Eilish, Mayor Eric Adams and Stevie Nistor visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (11:37 p.m., NBC).

— OK, that was weird. The least expected story of the week was the scandal involving Felicity Huffman (“Desperate Housewives”) and Lori Loughlin, star of “When Calls the Heart” (7 p.m. Sunday, Hallmark, TV-G), in a bribery/cheating plot to get their respective daughters into elite universities.

This is obviously an ongoing case, and all sides must have their say, or day, in court. But the motivation at the center of this story is worth discussing. It involves some overwhelming need to do anything to get children into elite schools. As if anything “lesser” were unthinkable.

Television plays no small role in this insecurity. I can’t remember how many times I’ve had to describe an ABC legal drama where every single character hails from only the most exclusive Ivy and spends most of the pilot bragging about it.

There was a time, not that long ago, when John Grisham wrote best-selling books about young, barely accredited lawyers from no-name institutions who took on impossible cases against massive corporations and eventually won. And got the girl, to boot.

So, our current era’s neurotic obsession with elitism and inequality is hardly hard-wired.

If anything comes of this sordid affair, it’s an appreciation that shoddy efforts at snobbery are always essentially pathetic. Or on classic TV, comedic. Watching “Gilligan’s Island,” we identified with Mary Ann and the Skipper, and pitied the millionaire and his wife.

— CNN launches the four-hour documentary “Tricky Dick” (8 p.m., Sunday), profiling the life and times of Richard Nixon’s public career, which spanned the decades from the dawn of the Cold War to the Clinton years.

SATURDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— An anxious new mother joins a group for solidarity and support, only to discover that it has darker plans on its agenda in the 2019 shocker “Mommy Group Murder” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— The Thunder and Warriors meet in NBA action (7:30 p.m., ABC).

— An old kidnapper returns to form on “Ransom” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

SUNDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): Embassy workers in China and Cuba complain of mysterious ailments; AOL founder Steve Case and his plans to invest in the future of overlooked American small towns and cities; a visit to Monaco.

— The duels begin on “World of Dance” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).

— Auditions continue on “American Idol” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

— Lex Luthor is on the loose on “Supergirl” (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG).

— Mr. Wednesday prepares for battle on “American Gods” (7 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— After learning about her royal lineage, an adopted 10-year-old becomes a little tyrant in the 2019 shocker “Mommy’s Little Princess” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— A secret room holds dangers on “Charmed” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14).

— Hidden secrets revealed on “The Walking Dead” (8 p.m., AMC, TV-MA).

— A new trial is pursued on “The Case Against Adnan Syed” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-14).

— Axe is determined to destroy Taylor on the fourth season premiere of “Billions” (8 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

— Ulysses pursues a conspiracy theory on “Now Apocalypse” (8 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— “Unsung” (8 p.m., TVONE) profiles the Jets.

— Pacific overtures on “Madam Secretary” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).

— Tensions rise on “Good Girls” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

— Mo’s past is revealed on “Black Monday” (9 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

CULT CHOICE

— St. Patrick’s Day inspires many traditions. Syfy offers a marathon of “Leprechaun” movies, from “Leprechaun 5: In the Hood” (4 p.m. Saturday, TV-14) to “Leprechaun 2” (8 p.m.). TCM takes the traditional approach, ladling out the Technicolor blarney of director John Ford’s 1952 romance “The Quiet Man” (7 p.m. Sunday, TV-PG).

SATURDAY SERIES

“Dateline” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... “NBA Countdown” (7 p.m., ABC) ... The kids are all right on “MasterChef” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... “48 Hours” (9 p.m., CBS) ... A vintage helping of “Saturday Night Live” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

SUNDAY SERIES

A visit from an old friend inspires Miles on “God Friended Me” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Homer can’t leave Bart’s virtual realm on “The Simpsons” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Empathy for all things on “Bob’s Burgers” (7:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14).

A walk down the aisle on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... On two episodes of “Family Guy” (Fox, TV-14), Meg’s winter Olympics (8 p.m.), fighting over a dowager (8:30 p.m., r) ... Aches and pains on “Shark Tank” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).