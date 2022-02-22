RANDALL: Organizing mistakes and how to solve them

Many of us have attempted to get organized before and, for whatever reason, feel as though we have failed.

During my 20-plus years as a professional organizer, I have helped DIY organizers to understand where their organizing attempts might have gone wrong.

I have identified 10 organizing mistakes and their solutions:<strong>1 Not allowing enough time to start and finish a project</strong>

Organizing takes time. Think about how long it took you to get disorganized. To solve this, you need to schedule the time to get organized. Put it on your calendar and make it a priority, even if it’s just 15 minutes per day.

2 <strong>Attempting to tackle too big of a project will set you up for failure</strong>

What you need to do is break down your projects into small, manageable sizes. Then, give yourself time to keep up what you have organized. For example, if you organize your closet, wait a couple of weeks before you move onto the next area to organize and concentrate on keeping your closet organized.

3 <strong>Everyone thinks organizing starts with going out and buying all kinds of containers and organizing tools</strong>

In reality, you need to hold off buying containers until after you are done organizing and have determined exactly what you need. Most of the time you will uncover containers while you are organizing from the last time you organized. Also, some organizing products turn into clutter catchers, and you really want to avoid those.

4 <strong>Using solid-colored containers that are not labeled</strong>

When you finally get to go shopping, make sure the containers you buy are clear and easy to see through, so if you are not going to label them, you still will know what is inside.

5 <strong>Filling your containers to capacity</strong>

I always recommend you only fill your containers to 80 percent so you have room to add more as you continue to move from place-to-place and organize. This way when you run across something that really should be stored with items you already organized, you will have room for them to live in the same container.

6 <strong>Organizing without first purging and sorting</strong>

It’s so important to clear the clutter (items you no longer need, use or love), and sort the items you are planning to hang onto. If you do this first, then you will realize there is a lot less to organize, which makes it easier to do so.

7 <strong>You do not categorize items and store similar things together</strong>

As important as clearing the clutter is, making sure items that belong together are stored together and in a convenient place is just as important.

8 <strong>Not making use of “dead space”</strong>

What is dead space? The area behind your open doors, the 12 inches up to the ceiling of your closets and under the bed. Use an over-the-door organizer for the space behind the door. Add a shelf above the shelf that’s already in your closet. And use under-the-bed storage containers or space bags.

9 <strong>Storing items in inconvenient places</strong>

If you take the time to get organized, then its important you store your items in convenient places so it’s easy to keep organized. Store items where you use them. Then, once you are done, you can easily put them away.

10 <strong>Trying to do all the organizing yourself</strong>

Make organizing a family project or invite a friend to help you organize and you, in turn, help them organize.

Avoid these mistakes, and you will be successful during your next organizing adventure.