Netflix introduces interactive 'Cat Burglar'

Can television ever win back those lost male viewers besotted with video games? For at least a generation, gaming has devoured as many hours and eyeballs as traditional screen time.

The slowness, or reluctance, of the entertainment industrial complex to acknowledge that challenge is a curious one. But it’s worth remembering during the early days of television’s rise, traditional Hollywood producers believed the small screen to be a gimmick and audiences would come to their senses and return to nightly theatergoing.

As a strategy, that didn’t work out so well.

Netflix already has made a few stabs at creating game-like interactive programming, most notably the viewer-”controlled,” or at least influenced, movie “Bandersnatch,” created by the folks behind “Black Mirror.”

Today, Netflix streams “Cat Burglar,” a madcap cartoon about a feline named Rowdy breaking in to a museum and stealing artworks. At various points during his caper, the screen stops to ask viewers a series of trivia questions. Provide the right answer and your protagonist advances. Answer wrong and Rowdy meets a gruesome fate right out of an “Itchy and Scratchy” cartoon of “Simpsons” fame.

In addition to pointing toward an interactive viewing experience, “Cat Burglar” is the second Netflix offering of the week to hearken back to a vintage cartoon style. The recent “Cuphead Show” looks a bit like something from Fleischer Studios, the folks behind Betty Boop, Popeye and KoKo the Clown. Rowdy the Cat, his frequent eviscerations and frantic musical accompaniment, would not be out of place in the universe created by Tex Avery or the folks at Hanna-Barbera.

— “Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel” (9 p.m., HBO, TV-PG) has returned for its 28th season. Tonight’s reports expose a rise of head and brain injuries afflicting bobsled and skeleton competitors, a report on how surfers who frequented beaches in El Salvador helped “evangelize” for crypto-currency and the plague of young athletes treating chronic pain with opioids.

— “Fannie Lou Hamer’s America” (8 p.m., PBS, TV-PG, check local listings) profiles the community organizer and voting rights activist whose influence cannot be understated. As the co-founder of the Freedom Democratic Party, she played a prominent role at the 1964 Democratic Convention, challenging Mississippi’s segregationist block of delegates.

This movement sparked a political rupture that essentially reversed the culture of America’s two political parties. Democrats, who had turned a blind eye toward white supremacy since Reconstruction, became the party associated with civil and voting rights, and the Republican Party, long linked to Abraham Lincoln and Black suffrage, welcomed champions of segregated religious schools and gained a solid hold on white voters in what had been a predominantly Democratic South.

“Hamer’s America” also can be streamed on the World Channel.

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

• Agents descend on a mosque on “FBI” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

• A winner emerges on the finale of “Jeopardy! National Championship” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

• Broadway actors Leslie Odom Jr. and Nathan Lane explore their family trees on “Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates Jr.” (7 p.m., PBS, TV-PG, check local listings).

• A tech tycoon’s conspiracy yarns come to a bad end on “FBI: International” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

• Beth gets her dancers ready on “This Is Us” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).

• Taking pizza very seriously on “Abbott Elementary” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

• Embezzlement can be murder on “FBI: Most Wanted” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

• Max has a plan to save the hospital on “New Amsterdam” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

CULT CHOICE

A flaky guardian angel (James Mason) tries to save a couple’s (Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz) floundering marriage in the 1956 supernatural comedy “Forever, Darling” (3 p.m., TCM, TV-G). A curious companion to Prime Video’s “Being the Ricardos.”

SERIES NOTES

Keeping a positive attitude on “American Auto” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-14) ... Billie’s secrets emerge on “The Resident” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Fifteen and beautiful on “Superman & Lois” (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG) ... Anthony is encouraged to explore new avenues on “Grand Crew” (7:30 p.m., NBC, TV-14) ... A winner emerges on the finale of “The Real Dirty Dancing” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... The bounty hunter rattles Naomi on “Naomi” (8 p.m., CW, TV-PG) ... A celebrity wedding on “black-ish” (8:30 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... “To Tell the Truth” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

LATE NIGHT

Jimmy Fallon welcomes James Spader, Nathan Chen, Dr. Bernice King and EarthGang on “The Tonight Show” (10:34 p.m., NBC) ... Anthony Anderson, Margaret Qualley, Jon Barinholtz and Stevie Nistor visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (11:37 p.m., NBC).

— OK, that was weird. The least expected story of the week was the scandal involving Felicity Huffman (“Desperate Housewives”) and Lori Loughlin, star of “When Calls the Heart” (7 p.m. Sunday, Hallmark, TV-G), in a bribery/cheating plot to get their respective daughters into elite universities.

This is obviously an ongoing case, and all sides must have their say, or day, in court. But the motivation at the center of this story is worth discussing. It involves some overwhelming need to do anything to get children into elite schools. As if anything “lesser” were unthinkable.

Television plays no small role in this insecurity. I can’t remember how many times I’ve had to describe an ABC legal drama where every single character hails from only the most exclusive Ivy and spends most of the pilot bragging about it.

There was a time, not that long ago, when John Grisham wrote best-selling books about young, barely accredited lawyers from no-name institutions who took on impossible cases against massive corporations and eventually won. And got the girl, to boot.

So, our current era’s neurotic obsession with elitism and inequality is hardly hard-wired.

If anything comes of this sordid affair, it’s an appreciation that shoddy efforts at snobbery are always essentially pathetic. Or on classic TV, comedic. Watching “Gilligan’s Island,” we identified with Mary Ann and the Skipper, and pitied the millionaire and his wife.

— CNN launches the four-hour documentary “Tricky Dick” (8 p.m., Sunday), profiling the life and times of Richard Nixon’s public career, which spanned the decades from the dawn of the Cold War to the Clinton years.

SATURDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— An anxious new mother joins a group for solidarity and support, only to discover that it has darker plans on its agenda in the 2019 shocker “Mommy Group Murder” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— The Thunder and Warriors meet in NBA action (7:30 p.m., ABC).

— An old kidnapper returns to form on “Ransom” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

SUNDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): Embassy workers in China and Cuba complain of mysterious ailments; AOL founder Steve Case and his plans to invest in the future of overlooked American small towns and cities; a visit to Monaco.

— The duels begin on “World of Dance” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).

— Auditions continue on “American Idol” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

— Lex Luthor is on the loose on “Supergirl” (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG).

— Mr. Wednesday prepares for battle on “American Gods” (7 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— After learning about her royal lineage, an adopted 10-year-old becomes a little tyrant in the 2019 shocker “Mommy’s Little Princess” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— A secret room holds dangers on “Charmed” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14).

— Hidden secrets revealed on “The Walking Dead” (8 p.m., AMC, TV-MA).

— A new trial is pursued on “The Case Against Adnan Syed” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-14).

— Axe is determined to destroy Taylor on the fourth season premiere of “Billions” (8 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

— Ulysses pursues a conspiracy theory on “Now Apocalypse” (8 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— “Unsung” (8 p.m., TVONE) profiles the Jets.

— Pacific overtures on “Madam Secretary” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).

— Tensions rise on “Good Girls” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

— Mo’s past is revealed on “Black Monday” (9 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

CULT CHOICE

— St. Patrick’s Day inspires many traditions. Syfy offers a marathon of “Leprechaun” movies, from “Leprechaun 5: In the Hood” (4 p.m. Saturday, TV-14) to “Leprechaun 2” (8 p.m.). TCM takes the traditional approach, ladling out the Technicolor blarney of director John Ford’s 1952 romance “The Quiet Man” (7 p.m. Sunday, TV-PG).

SATURDAY SERIES

“Dateline” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... “NBA Countdown” (7 p.m., ABC) ... The kids are all right on “MasterChef” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... “48 Hours” (9 p.m., CBS) ... A vintage helping of “Saturday Night Live” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

SUNDAY SERIES

A visit from an old friend inspires Miles on “God Friended Me” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Homer can’t leave Bart’s virtual realm on “The Simpsons” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Empathy for all things on “Bob’s Burgers” (7:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14).

A walk down the aisle on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... On two episodes of “Family Guy” (Fox, TV-14), Meg’s winter Olympics (8 p.m.), fighting over a dowager (8:30 p.m., r) ... Aches and pains on “Shark Tank” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).