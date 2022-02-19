REEL TALK: Tatum's 'Dog' a pleasant surprise

Channing Tatum finds himself as the lead and co-director of the new film “Dog.” While it certainly isn’t his first starring role, it is his first time seated in the director’s chair, which, much to my surprise, suits him well.

The handsome, lovable lug pushes his skills as he depicts Briggs, an Army Ranger out on leave because of a traumatic brain injury. Longing to get back into the world he knows, his captain won’t allow it but instead tasks him with bringing his fallen colleague’s bomb-sniffing canine companion to the soldier’s funeral.

The road trip begins and ends as you might expect, but it’s all the filling in the middle that makes this film heartfelt, sometimes funny and, most importantly, meaningful.

As you would expect, Briggs is a tough guy with a troubled backstory. While we aren’t privy to everything that went on, we get enough of an idea to connect us with him. The dog, Lulu, suffers from PTSD much the same way Briggs and other soldiers like him do.

Muzzled and basically given up on, this dog’s mission will be her last one. As she accompanies Briggs, Lulu’s ferocity eventually quells as the two begin to understand and trust one another, thanks to their figurative roadblocks and misadventures along the way.

From Briggs’ attempt to meet a few ladies to scoring a free hotel room, he and Lulu learn the importance of being a team. But digging deeper, the film also tackles the difficult topic of PTSD in a careful and authentic way. Channing shines in this particular role as he allows us to get a glimpse into his emotional vault and through his connections, we better understand the resulting trauma.

Writers Reid Carolin and Brett Rodriguez create a well-balanced story as they weave a bit of levity into the tale as well. While Briggs’ inadvertent visit to a pharmaceutical farm is a bit over the top, we welcome the hilarity of characters Gus (Kevin Nash) and Tamara (Jane Adams) as well as Briggs’ charade at a five-star hotel.

And keeping with Tatum’s Magic Mike persona, there are plenty of oddball situations that just don’t pan out for the strapping young man, which make us laugh aloud. While the dramatic elements prevail, humorous situations sneak in at just the right moments to lift our spirits and, of course, connect more with this reluctant duo.

As comfortable as Tatum is in camouflage and this role, the three dogs who portray Lulu — Lana, Britta and Zuza, all Belgian Malinois — are incredible. As you watch this film, the dogs’ responses are key to not only telling the story but connecting us with them.

To train a dog to this extent, eliciting what we humans perceive as facial expressions and then physical responses, simply is mind-blowing. And to draw the parallel lines of actual combat dogs and the training required along with the bond necessary, will make you appreciate these canine companions even more.

(Although, I found watching this film with three dogs might be a bit chaotic, especially when two of them are variations of the name Lulu!)

“Dog” is a pleasant surprise as it entertained and peeled away a few layers to expose a more thoughtful story. While there are some comedic moments, the through line is dramatically poignant.

Reel Talk rating: 3 stars

"Dog" is playing at Cinemark Movies 10 and Paramount Theatre.