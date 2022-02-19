Fumbles of fast fashion: Industry, resale experts weigh in on impact

In recent years, the production of clothing garments has increased, and the quality and lifespan has decreased. Industry experts say the reason retailers such as Shein and Forever 21 are able to sell clothing at such a low price point is because the production is quick and the quality is lacking.

This is what is known as fast fashion. And, it might not seem so bad as the saying goes, “You get what you pay for.” However, when factoring in fast fashion’s environmental impact, this is where long-term effects come into play.

Emily Sifrit, Manteno native and owner of the fashion line eKaye, creates and designs custom wear for clientele in Kankakee County.

She said consumers are beginning to understand the effects of fast fashion — such as clogging landfills, using more CO2 than aviation and shipping combined and about 20 percent of global wastewater coming from textile dyeing — and they are demanding change.

“I think the biggest negative is the lack of transparency about where the clothes go,” she said.

“[Consumers are] starting to learn how much waste it really is creating. Because we’re asking questions; we’re learning how it was handled.”

It’s not all bad, she said, brands are wanting to be more sustainable and create differently. Retailers such as Girlfriend Collective and American Recycled Clothing are known for using recycled materials.

Sifrit said with brands being more transparent, people will buy differently, which will, in turn, help lessen the environmental blow. She likened this to people becoming more conscious about what they’re eating by taking the time to research and read labels.

“Doing a little bit more research, being a little bit more self-aware of what you’re purchasing is really one of the best responses,” she said.

<strong>Reduce, reuse, resale</strong>

Both online and brick-and-mortar stores offer options of consigning and donating clothing that can be resold. Sequels Resale Shop in Bourbonnais specializes in repurposing, recirculating and introducing the trends to people’s closets at a cheaper price.

The store, located at 417 S. Main St., Bourbonnais, has been in business for 25 years and gives previously owned clothing a second life and another purpose — hence the name Sequels.

“We don’t have waste; we don’t throw things away,” said Kaitie Stutz, assistant manager of Sequels.

When Sequels accepts consignments or donations, the items are placed on shelves for 45 days. If after that the item has not sold, it will be put in the marked-down dollar section or donated to St. Vincent de Paul.

Additionally, Sequels often works with organizations in the area seeking donated clothing items. And anything St. Vincent de Paul can’t use is sent to an organization that uses the textiles for housing insulation.

For those concerned about wearing clothing that is previously owned, Stutz said it’s important to understand the benefits.

“Once you learn the benefits of buying and wearing used, the cool things you can find, it takes the ‘someone else’s clothes’ away,” she said. “We’re curating our inventory and picking things that we want to sell and think we’ll sell. It’s as easy as taking it home, throwing it in the wash and wearing it again.”

Stutz noted something Sequels often does is post about fashion sustainability on its social media. Stutz said these posts really resonate with their followers.

“All the resources it takes, all the labor and the [working] conditions … it makes you never want to walk into a [fast fashion] store again.”