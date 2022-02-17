Ask the Doctor: What exactly is atrial fibrillation?

Today’s questions are being answered by Dr. Vikas Patel, Interventional Cardiologist with the Riverside Heart and Vascular Institute.

<strong>“I hear a lot about atrial fibrillation. What exactly is it?”</strong>

Atrial fibrillation (AFib) is the most common problem with your heartbeat’s rate or rhythm. The basic cause of AFib is disorganized signals that make your heart’s two upper chambers (the atria) squeeze very fast and out of sync. They contract so quickly the heart walls quiver, or fibrillate.

Damage to your heart’s electrical system can cause AFib. This damage often results from other conditions that affect the heart. But in at least one of every 10 AFib cases, other things could be at play. Sometimes, doctors can’t figure out what’s causing AFib.

Even after you’ve been diagnosed with the condition, you might be able to control your AFib and avoid having an episode if you know what triggers it for you.

Things that most often lead to AFib include:

• Age

• Genes

• Heart disease

• Sick sinus syndrome

• Heart attack

• High blood pressure

• Lung disease, such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) or emphysema or a blood clot in your lung (pulmonary embolism)

• An overactive thyroid gland (hyperthyroidism)

• Obesity, diabetes and metabolic syndrome

• Sleep apnea

• Infections caused by a virus

<strong>”I was diagnosed with non-valvular AFib, but I have difficulties being on long-term thinners. Are there other options for me?”</strong>

Atrial fibrillation causes your heart to beat irregularly, which affects its ability to pump blood normally. When the heart doesn’t pump as it should, blood can collect and form clots. If a clot escapes, it can cut off the blood supply to the brain — causing a stroke. Non-valvular AFib can mean a lifetime of blood thinners. Being on long-term blood thinners comes with the inherent risk of spontaneous or traumatic bleeding. Your provider can help decide what is the best option for you.

The WATCHMAN Implant could be a life-changing alternative to the lifelong use of blood thinners for those who need one. In a one-time procedure, the WATCHMAN Implant effectively reduces the risk of stroke in people with atrial fibrillation not caused by a heart valve problem.

You could be a candidate for a WATCHMAN procedure if you have atrial fibrillation that is not caused by a heart valve problem and if a doctor has recommended you take blood thinners for your AFib and you are looking for an alternate to blood thinners because you:

• have a history of serious bleeding while taking blood thinners;

• have an occupation or lifestyle that puts you at risk for serious bleeding;

• or have difficulties taking blood thinners as prescribed.

