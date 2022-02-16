Harbor House hosting Laugh for a Cause

Harbor House and The Second City are teaming up for an evening in support of survivors of domestic violence. Laugh for a Cause will be held at 7 p.m. April 2 at the Knights of Columbus, 187 S. Indiana Ave., Kankakee.

Because of safety concerns, the venue will be at half capacity. Tickets are available at <a href="https://www.harborhousedv.org/events" target="_blank">harborhousedv.org/events</a>.

In an event statement from Harbor House, the organization said, “Safety is a Harbor House core value, including the safety of survivors and our community. To follow our own mission, all guests will be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID test taken within 72 hours of Laugh for a Cause. For additional safety measures, we also ask all guests to wear a face covering.

“We will continue to monitor the health and safety guidance from the Illinois Department of Public Health and Center for Disease Control and Prevention, and potential changes may be made based on that guidance.”