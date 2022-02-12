Several local libraries join 'Libraries Present;' hosting author Jasmine Guillory

A number of local libraries — including Bourbonnais, Bradley and Manteno public libraries — have joined Libraries Present, a organization providing high-quality online events at equitable prices for participating member libraries of all sizes and budgets.

The organization works to connect communities and audiences across the state through shared event experiences.

Libraries that are part of Libraries Present will host An Evening with Jasmine Guillory at 7 p.m. Wednesday. The author will appear via Zoom to discuss the importance of real life and the modern rom-com.

Guillory is a writer, lawyer and New York Times bestselling author of six romance novels, including "The Wedding Date," "The Proposal" and "While We Were Dating." NPR called "The Proposal," "Rollicking, charming, and infinitely zesty." Her work has appeared in O, The Oprah Magazine, Cosmopolitan, Bon Appetit, and Time. She lives in Oakland, Calif.

To register for the virtual event, go to <a href="https://bit.ly/ILP_JasmineGuillory" target="_blank">bit.ly/ILP_JasmineGuillory</a>. For questions and more information, contact your local library.