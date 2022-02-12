Shaw Local

Lifestyles seeks Top Dog cover model

By Daily Journal staff report

Lifestyles of Kankakee County is hosting the third annual Top Dog search, and this year the search is on for the Top Dog/Owner Duo. Were you and your dog born to be cover models? If so, share your story and submit a photo to <a href="https://www.lifestylesofkankakee.com/topdog" target="_blank">lifestylesofkankakee.com/topdog</a>.

The Top Dog/Owner Duo will be featured on the April/May 2022 cover of Lifestyles of Kankakee County, and the Top 10 will be featured inside the magazine.

A photoshoot will take place sometime in mid-March.