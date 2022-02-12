Lifestyles seeks Top Dog cover model

Lifestyles of Kankakee County is hosting the third annual Top Dog search, and this year the search is on for the Top Dog/Owner Duo. Were you and your dog born to be cover models? If so, share your story and submit a photo to <a href="https://www.lifestylesofkankakee.com/topdog" target="_blank">lifestylesofkankakee.com/topdog</a>.

The Top Dog/Owner Duo will be featured on the April/May 2022 cover of Lifestyles of Kankakee County, and the Top 10 will be featured inside the magazine.

A photoshoot will take place sometime in mid-March.