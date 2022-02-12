Library Life: Week of Feb. 13

<strong>Bourbonnais Public Library</strong>

• Salty & Sweet: At 11:45 a.m. Wednesday, seventh- and eighth-graders are invited to enjoy an afternoon of salty and sweet food, activities and a movie that celebrates friendship. Email Stacey at <a href="mailto:svankley@bourbonnaislibrary.org" target="_blank">svankley@bourbonnaislibrary.org</a> to save your spot.

• Novels @ Night: At 6 p.m. Wednesday, the group will meet to discuss “People We Meet on Vacation” by Emily Henry.

<strong>Bradley Public Library</strong>

• Book Club: At 10 a.m. Wednesday, join the library for Wednesday Morning Book Club.

• Explore Your World: At 4 p.m. Thursday, grades fifth through eighth are invited to learn about cultures across the world through games, books, food and fun.

<strong>Grant Park Library</strong>

• Who Do You Love?: Share your favorite author on a paper heart. The hearts will be displayed around the library so others can find new authors to try.

• Blind Date with a Book: Come in and browse the “Blind Date with a Book” display, where you check out a book based on the genre, not the cover.

<strong>Kankakee Public Library</strong>

• Winter Reading: Now through March 18, the library is celebrating Winter Reading. Whether participants read a book, listen to a podcast or watch a show or movie, they can enter to win a variety of great local prizes. Watch the library’s Facebook page for more information. Go to <a href="https://bit.ly/3qA4XDg" target="_blank">bit.ly/3qA4XDg</a> to fill out the Winter Reading Form.

• Familia Unidas: From 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, this free monthly workshop (in Spanish) strives to empower Hispanic families in the community. The group will meet in the 4th Floor Auditorium.

<strong>Edward Chipman Public Library (Momence)</strong>

<em>•</em> Sing-A-Long Storytime: At 11 a.m. Wednesday, little ones are invited to join the library for 30 minutes of stories and 30 minutes of song.

<strong>Limestone Township Library District</strong>

• Chess Club: At 6 p.m. Thursday, Austin will host the club via Facebook and will lead players through various moves.

• DIY Mini-Golf Course: At 6 p.m. Friday, kids can learn to make a mini-golf course via Facebook. Take-and-Make materials will be available before the session.

<strong>Manteno Public Library</strong>

• Storytime: At 10:15 a.m. Tuesday, all ages are invited for Storytime with Ms. Jen, which includes stories, songs and a take-home craft.

• Winter Reading: The Winter Reading Challenge continues. Contact the library for more information.

<strong>Pembroke Public Library</strong>

• A Little Art Contest: Pick up art kits from the library and submit your original work by Feb. 26 for judging. Awards presented on March 1. Open to all ages.

<strong>Watseka Public Library</strong>

• Book Club: At 10:30 a.m. Monday, the library will meet for book club.

• Family Fun: From 9:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, there will be train activities for all ages.

<strong>Bourbonnais Public Library:</strong> bourbonnaislibray.org, 815-933-1727

<strong>Bradley Public Library:</strong> bradleylibrary.org, 815-932-6245

<strong>Edward Chipman Public Library:</strong> momencelibrary.org, 815-472-2581

<strong>Grant Park Library:</strong> grantpark-il.org/library, 815-465-6047

<strong>Kankakee Public Library:</strong> lions-online.org, 815-939-4564

<strong>Limestone Township Library:</strong> limestonelibrary.org, 815-939-1696

<strong>Manteno Public Library:</strong> mantenolibrary.org, 815-468-3323

<strong>Pembroke Public Library:</strong> @PemLib on Facebook, 815-944-8609

<strong>Watseka Public Library:</strong> watsekalibrary.org; 815-432-4544