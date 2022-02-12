A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: Near and dear to our hearts

February is National Heart Awareness Month, and the first Friday of February is designated as “Go Red Day,” where people wear red to raise awareness.

In December 2011, the Leddin family lost Grandma Pat to heart disease. Since that date over 10 years ago, I don’t think a single family gathering has gone by where she is not lovingly mentioned.

Full family gatherings are few and far between as the crew is scattered across the country. However, for the last eight years, we’ve virtually gathered in an email chain on that first Friday of February to share our Go Red looks.

As the selfies of relatives dressed in red rang through my inbox last week, I went through some of our old threads and old photos. When I looked through last year’s thread, it dawned on me how much has changed in one year — let alone eight.

Over the last 365 days, there has been one wedding, two engagements, two babies, several new jobs, new pets, new homes — I could go on.

A major change over the last year was that the family patriarch, Grandpa Jack, entered a new decade and the family gathered in July to celebrate his 90th birthday. It was so special to be with everyone and celebrate such an incredible guy.

The biggest thing that’s changed in our family since losing Grandma is how much its grown. Many of her 10 grandkids have found spouses, and a total of five great-grandkids joined the bunch, as well as three step-grandkids.

This has made the tradition more fun in recent years — especially with the photos of the newest (and arguably cutest) generation dressed in red.

I’m a big fan of traditions, and this one has become near and dear to all of us. Even if heart health may not apply to your family, I encourage you to start an email thread with your family or friends to honor something near and dear to you.