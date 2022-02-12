5 local events honoring Black History Month

February is Black History Month, and there are a number of ways to learn about Black history locally. Check out these five upcoming events.

<strong>Presentation from Shavez Rosenthal</strong>

At 10:45 a.m. Sunday, Kankakee attorney Shavez Rosenthal will speak at Genesis Community Ministries (2100 E. Maple St., Kankakee) as part of the church’s events for Black History Month. This is open to the public.

<strong>Presentation from Dr. Leonard Porter</strong>

At 10:45 a.m. Feb. 20, Dr. Leonard Porter will speak at Genesis Community Ministries (2100 E. Maple St., Kankakee) as part of the church’s events for Black History Month. This is open to the public. Porter, a Vietnam veteran of St. Anne, is the curator of the Alkebulan History Center, which has been bringing Black history to the community for more than 12 years.

<strong>Emancipation to Inauguration</strong>

At 6:30 p.m. Feb. 23, Clarence Goodman presents this important and informational event. He will cover the linear and chronological timeline of impactful people, places and events of African American History in Chicago. This event will be held via Zoom. Email <a href="mailto:bschott@bourbonnaislibrary.org" target="_blank">bschott@bourbonnaislibrary.org</a> to register.

<strong>KVSO concert</strong>

At 6 p.m. Feb. 26, at Morning Star Baptist Church (570 N. Harrison Ave., Kankakee), the Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra will be hosting its fourth show of the season. The concert will celebrate the music of Florence B. Price, the first African American woman to be honored for her music as performed by the Chicago Symphony Orchestra. For more information and tickets, call 815-214-9555, or email <a href="mailto:office@kvso.org" target="_blank">office@kvso.org</a>.

<strong>Presentation from Dr. Rodney Alford</strong>

At 10:45 a.m. on Feb. 27, Dr. Rodney Alford will speak at Genesis Community Ministries (2100 E. Maple St., Kankakee) as part of the church’s events for Black History Month. This is open to the public. Alford is an MD, MBA with Iroquois Memorial Hospital and has been practicing medicine for more than 30 years.