United Way is hosting a coat and glove giveaway

KANKAKEE — From 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Feb. 19, adults and children in need are encouraged to attend United Way’s drive-thru coat and glove giveaway.

More than 100 coats of all sizes were donated by local organizations and individuals and will be distributed at the Strong Neighborhoods' Elm House, 591 S. Elm Ave., Kankakee.

In addition to coats and gloves, volunteers will also offer attendees a free cup of coffee from Connect Roasters, a resource bag and a questionnaire to help United Way shape future Strong Neighborhoods programs and efforts.

This giveaway is the result of a community-wide donation drive, made possible by Elm House volunteers and Women United affinity group members.

Coats and gloves were collected through seven local businesses, including the Kankakee Public Library, Made for Me Boutique in Manteno, Midland States Bank in Herscher, AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital, CSL Behring, Dow Chemical, Del Monte Fresh Produce and Riverside Healthcare.

For more information and any questions about the Coat and Glove Giveaway or the mission of Strong Neighborhoods, contact Fiana Comer at <a href="mailto:neighborhoods@myunitedway.org" target="_blank">neighborhoods@myunitedway.org</a>.

To keep up to date on this effort, as well as others occurring through the Elm House, join the Strong Neighborhoods Facebook group at <a href="https://www.facebook.com/groups/1243121502689514" target="_blank">facebook.com/groups/1243121502689514</a>, or contact United Way’s office at 815-932-7476.