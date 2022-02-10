Linwood Butler becomes Midewin's acting prairie supervisor

WILMINGTON — Volunteers, partners and staff are welcoming Acting Prairie Supervisor Linwood Butler to Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie. Butler arrived at the National Prairie in Wilmington on Jan. 2 from the Shoal Creek Ranger District of the Talladega National Forest in Alabama.

Butler quickly became involved in prairie restoration activities, and he has been experiencing first-hand many of the very unique and distinct aspects of a tallgrass prairie in winter. On one of his first days on the prairie, he went inside a bunker where TNT was stored during WWII, when the Joliet Arsenal was active.

When the Illinois Land Conservation Act established Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie in February 1996, there were more than 400 bunkers. In increments, land is being transferred from the Department of Defense to the USDA Forest Service. So far, 18,225 acres have been transferred. That’s the size of 23 of New York City’s Central Park.

Arsenal railroad tracks, administrative buildings and more infrastructure also will be removed to create space where natural habitat can be created to support grassland birds, monarchs and other important pollinators.

On Jan. 21, USDA Forest Service Botanist Michelle Pearion and USDA FS Vegetation Management Specialist Delane Strohmeyer showed Butler the Grant Creek restoration area. The area is one of several restoration areas at Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie.

Pearion and Strohmeyer lead a team of highly skilled and trained volunteers in maintaining the area.

On the day of Butler’s visit, they demonstrated invasive management techniques and identified some of the native prairie plant species and invasive management tools that are essential in restoration activities at Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie. Their objectives will involve more than 275 different species of native prairie plants.

Butler welcomed participants to two special webinars for the public that the Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie Public Services Team has hosted so far in 2022. On World Wetlands Day and Groundhog Day, an interpretive program featured Anna Braum, ecologist with The Wetlands Initiative.

TWI is active in restoration at Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie through a USDA partnership agreement. Braum provided information about gardening with prairie plants in wetland areas to help increase habitat for grassland birds, monarchs and other pollinators.

“Thank you all for being here with us tonight, and for helping me learn more about the importance to prairie restoration of World Wetlands Day and Groundhog Day,” Butler said in a news release. “Thank you for being the valuable partners that you are.”