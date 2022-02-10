Ask the Doctor: When do I have to isolate?

<em>Editor’s note: This new weekly feature called “Ask the Doctor” answers readers’ questions regarding COVID-19. In the future, it will address general medical questions.</em>

<em>Today’s questions are being answered by Dr. Michael Anderson, an infectious disease specialist with Metro Infectious Disease Consultants. Dr. Anderson sees patients at Riverside Medical Center.</em>

<strong>What should I do if I have been exposed to someone with COVID-19? And what if I start developing symptoms?</strong>

If you are exposed to someone with COVID-19, then quarantining or staying away from others depends on vaccination status and COVID-19 infection history.

• If exposed and NOT up-to-date on COVID-19 vaccinations, then quarantine for at least five days. Get tested at least five days after the exposure.

• If exposed and up-to-date on COVID-19 vaccinations, then no quarantine is required, unless symptoms develop. Get tested at least five days after the last contact.

• If exposed and you recently had COVID-19 in the last 90 days, then no quarantine is required, unless symptoms develop.

After an exposure, watch for symptoms for 10 days. Wear a well-fitted mask if you must be around other people. Avoid travel, and avoid being around others at high-risk.

If you develop symptoms, then you need to isolate. Contact your primary care provider, or visit an immediate care clinic. If you are experiencing more serious symptoms such as shortness of breath, chest pains or severe dehydration, go to the emergency department or call 911.

<strong>If I already have had COVID-19, do I still need to be vaccinated?</strong>

Yes. The immune response after an infection depends on how mild or severe the illness was, time since previous infection and age. Getting vaccinated gives most people a higher level of protection and offers added protection to your immune system. Vaccines lower your risk of both getting and spreading the virus that causes COVID-19. Vaccines also can help prevent serious illness and death.

<strong>How reliable are home COVID-19 testing kits? When should you use these versus getting a lab-based PCR test?</strong>

A positive test means the virus is detected and you are very likely to have an infection, and you should inform close contacts. A negative test does not rule out infection, so you can repeat testing within a few days or obtain a lab-based PCR test. You can use self-testing regardless of vaccination status or whether or not you have symptoms. Consider using a self-test before joining indoor gatherings with others who are not in your household.

(The information provided in this column is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. Always talk with your doctor regarding a medical condition or treatment.)