Clove Alliance, Harbor House hosting violence-prevention webinar

From 4 to 5:30 p.m. Feb. 22, Clove Alliance and Harbor House will host a virtual workshop to learn how to support teens and decrease violence within the community. This workshop will be offered live via Zoom, and CPDU’s/CEU’s will be provided.

According to an event notice from Clove Alliance, “this free training would benefit any professional working with teens including teachers, social workers, school staff, coaches, youth group directors, youth pastors, non-for-profits and more.”

To register, go to <a href="https://www.bit.ly/3G33mu9" target="_blank">bit.ly/3G33mu9</a>.