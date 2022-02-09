Arts council hosting friendship bracelet workshop Saturday

The Community Arts Council, Inc. of Kankakee County is sponsoring a workshop at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, at the Arts Center Store in Northfield Square Mall. "BFF Bracelets" will be presented by CAC Artist Member Dawn Wrobel.

Guests ages 8 and up must preregister online at <a href="https://www.eventbrite.com/e/262345140377" target="_blank">eventbrite.com/e/262345140377</a>. The cost is $27 which includes all materials for creating a bracelet, complete with charm, clasp and gift pouch.

"Whether you are celebrating Galentine's Day, Valentine's Day or a special friendship, you can create a unique bracelet for you or your BFF that looks great on men or women," the CAC said in a news release.

"Begin by choosing a strand of Dakota gemstones, leather cord, spacers in gold, silver or brass, a charm to dangle and finish off with a natural, whimsical or elegant button for the clasp. Many leather and gemstone variations are available."

More details are available on the Arts Council of Kankakee County Facebook page.