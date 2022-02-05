Library Life: Week of Feb. 6

<strong>Bourbonnais Public Library</strong>

• Sweetheart Tea Party: At 2 p.m. Wednesday, ages 5 to 10 are invited for a tea party. Register by emailing rparilac@bourbonnaislibrary.org.

• Evening Yoga: At 6 p.m. Thursday, yoga will be held in the White Oak Room. Register by emailing bschott@bourbonnaislibrary.org.

<strong>Bradley Public Library</strong>

• Blood Pressure Checks: At 9 a.m. Tuesday, get a free blood pressure check at the library from AMITA Health.

• DAR Lineage Workshop: From 9 a.m. to noon Feb. 12, the Daughters of the American Revolution will be helping participants find their American Patriot in a free event.

<strong>Grant Park Library</strong>

The library offers books from the bestseller list plus the old classics and children’s books. They also have children’s DVDs, which require a deposit that is given back when the DVD is returned.

<strong>Kankakee Public Library</strong>

• Tuesday Morning Book Discussion: At 10 a.m. Tuesday, join the library for a discussion on “The Ten Thousand Doors of January” by Alix E. Harrow.

• Bingo with the Books: From 10 a.m. to noon Friday, join the library for bingo games and prizes.

<strong>Edward Chipman Public Library (Momence)</strong>

<em>•</em> Sing-A-Long Storytime: At 11 a.m. Wednesday, little ones are invited to join the library for 30 minutes of stories and 30 minutes of song.

<strong>Limestone Township Library District</strong>

• Take-and-Make Craft: Every Saturday, the library has supplies available for pick-up to do a take-and-make craft. These are designed for grades first through fifth.

<strong>Manteno Public Library</strong>

• A Visit with Mr. Lincoln: At 4 p.m. Monday, students in grades first through fifth are invited for a presentation on the life of Abraham Lincoln. Registration and masks required.

• Book Club: At 3 p.m. Tuesday, the library will host a discussion of “The Midnight” by Matt Haig. Copies available at the library.

<strong>Pembroke Public Library</strong>

• A Little Art Contest: Pick up art kits from the library and submit your original work by Feb. 26 for judging. Awards presented on March 1. Open to all ages.

<strong>Watseka Public Library</strong>

• Take Home Craft: Stop by this week to pick up materials for a Valentine’s craft.

• Valentine Making: At 2 p.m. Wednesday, visit the library to make Valentines.

<strong>Bourbonnais Public Library:</strong> bourbonnaislibray.org, 815-933-1727

<strong>Bradley Public Library:</strong> bradleylibrary.org, 815-932-6245

<strong>Edward Chipman Public Library:</strong> momencelibrary.org, 815-472-2581

<strong>Grant Park Library:</strong> grantpark-il.org/library, 815-465-6047

<strong>Kankakee Public Library:</strong> lions-online.org, 815-939-4564

<strong>Limestone Township Library:</strong> limestonelibrary.org, 815-939-1696

<strong>Manteno Public Library:</strong> mantenolibrary.org, 815-468-3323

<strong>Pembroke Public Library:</strong> @PemLib on Facebook, 815-944-8609

<strong>Watseka Public Library:</strong> watsekalibrary.org; 815-432-4544