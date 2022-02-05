Governors State celebrating Broadway with shows Feb. 11-12

Governors State University’s dance company last performed in March 2019. Their 2020 show was postponed due to the pandemic, and eventually streamed to hundreds of viewers at home from an empty house.

Choreographer, dancer, and GSU alumna Autumn Price said in a news release, “We were fortunate to perform virtually last year, but there’s nothing like performing in front of a live audience. There is a powerful exchange of energy between the performers and the audience. I’ve missed that.”

The show “25 Years of Broadway and Beyond” features 14 numbers, choreographed primarily by GSU students and alumni. Assistant Professor of Dance Megan Lindsay — coordinator, artistic director and faculty advisor to the GSU Dance Company — is choreographing two Bob Fosse-inspired dances.

In addition to offering dance students the chance to choreograph, current students enrolled in the Theatre Design course will have the opportunity to design lighting for a piece. Lindsay said in a news release, “Each design student is paired up with one of our student choreographers. They have the opportunity to get real-world experience and work with professional designers and technicians.”

Although each dance number originated on Broadway, the dance styles could not be more diverse and varied. “There’s jazz, tap, modern, contemporary, vogue, hip-hop, and even Afrobeat,” said Jazmin Butler, GSU freshman and dance company member. “That’s one of the challenges. It’s not only different dance styles; each piece has its own mood and emotions.”

In addition to student and alumni involvement, the show will feature a number with Thornton Fractional North students performing a selection from their fall musical Bring It On! choreographed by Price. Lindsay saw the show in November and thought the choreography was so wonderful; she wanted to give the high school students an opportunity and create a community partnership.

Watseka’s Studio on Main will also present a dance from “Thoroughly Modern Millie,” choreographed by Lauren Pueschell.

Tickets are $15 and $10 for students with valid ID. To purchase tickets, call 708-235-2222, go to CenterTickets.net or visit the box office in person at 1 University Parkway, University Park.

Box office hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays. The box office is open two hours prior to show times.

7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Governors State University, Center for Performing Arts

1 University Parkway

University Park, IL 60484