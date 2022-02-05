A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: Treat every day like Valentine's

A month before the world shut down, Keegan and I were excited to be celebrating our first Valentine’s Day together. We had plans for him to come by my house for dinner, and I decided to make tacos (one of two things I’m comfortable with making).

The day before our dinner date, I went to the grocery store for supplies. In going with the taco theme, I decided to make sangria, so I ventured over to the wine section.

Now, I had only been to that particular store two times prior, and each time there has been a man in the alcohol and spirits section giving out samples of whatever his company is promoting. Being a lifelong lover of free samples, I gravitated toward his table.

He was sampling this Edel Flower spirit mixed with champagne, and this fruity pink something-or-other that was in a sleek and slender bottle. Due to the look and the color, I asked if he had sold a lot of them as gifts, being that the following day was Valentine’s Day.

He said yes, and then went into how he felt that Valentine’s Day is a “Hallmark holiday” and that you should love and respect the person you’re with every day of the year.

Ron (per his name tag) then went on to say that his wife suffered two heart attacks and a stroke some years back, and it was a journey for her to return to full health. He said that they have a new lease on life and are making more of an effort to enjoy themselves now. They’re traveling, not being as tight with their money and are “treating every day like Valentine’s Day.”

After less than three minutes of speaking with Ron, I was reminded of something important. Life is incredibly uncertain, and it’s important to treat each day as something special. It’s even more important to appreciate the people in your life who mean something to you. Treat every day like Valentine’s Day, Christmas, your birthday, their birthday, Flag Day, whatever — just make it count.

The concept of never knowing what life might throw at you reared its head that following month, as you all know what happened in March 2020. I like to think that, even though they would’ve had to put a pause on travel, Ron and his wife still found a way to treat each day like it was Valentine’s Day … even in quarantine.

However, at that moment in time, we didn’t know exactly what was coming. So Keegan and I enjoyed our tacos and sangria without a care in the world.

And, regardless of lockdown, each day since has felt like Valentine’s Day.