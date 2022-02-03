ICCS to host inaugural Lights on Kankakee

The Illinois Coalition for Community Services will have an inaugural fundraiser in Kankakee on April 1 called “Lights on Kankakee.” The event shines a spotlight on Kankakee and the positive relationships and resources that exist to make Kankakee “a wonderful place to live.”

For ICCS to continue its work and support the city of Kankakee, it will be hosting a Lights on Kankakee banquet. All donations will be applied to developing long-term sustainability and community engagement through the agency.

The banquet will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. at Rigo's Place, 164 N. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee, and will include a happy hour with an open bar, dinner and a special program. The cost of the event is $50 per person and an RSVP is encouraged. Go to <a href="https://forms.gle/MGX9NWfNTC7i32v69" target="_blank">forms.gle/MGX9NWfNTC7i32v69</a> for RSVP and ticket information.

Field Supervisor Rhonda Currie, who serves as a community organizer in Kankakee and East St. Louis, said ICCS is engaged throughout various avenues to address youth violence and delinquency in Kankakee.

“We listen to youth and value their ideas and input on programming and events in the community,” Currie said in a news release. “We partner and collaborate with many organizations locally to effectively provide various resources to youth and young adults.

“Serving this critical age group can be challenging, but with supportive partnerships and feedback, ICCS has been able to engage youth and young adults to provide successful programming and events throughout the years in Kankakee County. ICCS tackles tough issues like healthy masculinity for youth, police interactions and safety, safe spaces for young women and ongoing violence and delinquency reduction amongst youth and young adults in Kankakee.”

This event is open to the public with an emphasis on Kankakee County residents, community organizations and local businesses attendance. More information will be releasing in the coming months.