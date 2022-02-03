Catholic Charities' programming for seniors

Catholic Charities Diocese of Joliet has a few programs scheduled for the remainder of winter. To learn more or to register for any of the programs, call Kelli Coy at 815-933-7791, ext: 9910.

<strong>Bingocize</strong>

This is a 10-week health promotion program that combines the game of bingo with exercise. Play bingo and meet new people while learning about techniques to stay healthy and active.

The program runs online from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays through March 31.

<strong>Therapeutic Tai Chi in a Chair</strong>

This gentle exercise class is designed for all fitness levels. The class consists of therapeutic Tai Chi chair exercises, full body stretching and a basic 9-form Tai Chi set. All with a focus on balance and mobility with time for contemplation.

The class runs from 11 a.m. to noon on Wednesdays through March 2 at Bourbonnais Park District Recreation Station, 770 E Franklin St., Bradley. To register, call the BTPD at 815-933-9905, or go to BTPD.org.

<strong>Crafting Connections — Leprechaun Wreath</strong>

From 2 to 4 p.m. March 11 at the Kankakee Valley Park District Rec Center, 150 N. Indiana Ave., Kankakee, join for some St. Patrick’s Day fun. The group will be making a wreath using a foam wreath form, orange tulle and a festive hat. All supplies are free for adults 60 and older. Registration is required by March 4.