Volunteers seed at Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie

WILMINGTON — USDA Forest Service Volunteers rang in 2022 with a special winter seed broadcast on Jan. 14 at Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie. A few volunteers who are trained in invasive species management techniques have been applying their skills to help maintain the Grant Creek restoration area since early December 2021.

Restoration began in this area around 2010 with the help of The Wetlands Initiative. The area is located on land where the Joliet Arsenal was active. In increments, land is being transferred from the U.S. Department of Defense to the USDA Forest Service. So far, 18,500 acres have been transferred. Restoration is one of four objectives identified in the Illinois Land Conservation Act, which established Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie in 1996.

“Over the years, strides in restoration have been accomplished in this area, and ongoing maintenance is necessary to ensure that the native prairie plants that were planted here continue to have a chance to grow,” said USDA Forest Service Botanist Michelle Pearion in a news release.

While a number of invasive species are targeted for removal, the team is mostly clearing Eurasian honeysuckle, autumn olive, cottonwood, Osage orange and willow trees. When the land was farmed many years ago, farmers planted Osage orange trees as natural fencing to help their cattle identify boundaries.

Honeysuckle and autumn olive trees were popular as a hedge, but the seeds are rapidly spread by birds eating the berries. Cottonwood trees are native, but they can be invasive due to their ability to efficiently spread their seeds through wind dispersal.

“Clearing brush from this restoration area will increase resiliency of native plant communities and improve the overall habitat quality for wildlife that depend on these areas,” said Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie Vegetation Management Specialist Delane Strohmeyer in a news release.

“This particular area is home to beautiful forbs and sedges such as cardinal flower, swamp milkweed, mountain mint, wild bergamot, porcupine sedge, red-footed spikerush, and brown fox sedge.”

The restored prairie is much-needed natural habitat for native wildlife of all kinds, including grassland birds (bobolinks, dickcissels, Henslow sparrows, etc.) as well as pollinators such as monarch butterflies, bees and more. The U.S. Department of Agriculture estimates that one in every three bites of food that we eat depends on pollinators.

Year-round, volunteers, partners and staff are active cutting honeysuckles and other brush plants; applying herbicides; pulling invasive plants by hand, and more. Their contributions are essential. The USDA estimates that invasive species cost the United States approximately $200 billion each year.

What’s more, prairie habitat has been significantly affected by invasive species. At one time, prairie — an ecosystem that some estimate is as rare as rainforest — dominated the State of Illinois. After nearly two centuries, in Illinois, less than .01 of one percent of tallgrass prairie remains.

To mark the progress happening this winter at the Grant Creek restoration area, Pearion and Strohmeyer prepared paper cones filled with prairie plant seeds for the team to spread across the prairie in a very special winter seed broadcast.

Even chaff was included in the broadcast, so that every seed possible could be utilized in re-introducing prairie plants to the land. Seed broadcasts are conducted in cold weather months for several reasons, including that the presence of snow creates a protective layer for the seeds.

“Seed broadcasting in winter months is an important part of the restorative process,” Strohmeyer said. “We really wanted this particular seed broadcast to acknowledge challenges that so many have overcome in recent years, as well as the hope that we have for the new year. The seeds that were spread are seeds of hope and renewal.”

Invasive species management at Midewin NTP has involved a variety of tools and techniques over the years, including the following:

• In the four years from 2017 to 2020, prescribed burning has been conducted on a total of 13,664 acres, which is an average of 3,443 acres per year.

• Nearly 1,000 acres are mowed each year to control encroachment of non-native shrubs.

• Across some 15 acres, garlic mustard and other invasive plants are pulled by hand each year in sensitive habitats on weekly volunteer restoration days and on special days like Earth Day.

• Over 3,000 acres annually are treated with herbicide to control large infestations that threaten restored native habitats, either as propagule sources or active invading infestations.

• Environmental education and hands-on experiences are provided to students with Lewis University, Mighty Acorns, National Forest Foundation’s Midewin Youth Corps, which involves students with North Lawndale College Prep High School; the USDA Forest Service’s Youth Conservation Corps and more.

On March 23, National Agriculture Day, learn more about the steps that people are taking to try to restore land where the Joliet Arsenal was active.

Frin 6 to 6:40 p.m., USDA FS specialists will provide information in a virtual panel discussion. How is agriculture – including corn and soybean row crops and bison and cattle grazing – helping to restore the prairie? What steps are specialists taking to measure progress and effectiveness of these techniques? To register for the program, email SM.FS.Midewin_RSVP@usda.gov or call 815-423-6370.