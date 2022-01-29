Marvel-themed Galentine's event scheduled at Northfield Square

From 1 to 8 p.m. Feb. 11, A Very MARVELous Galentine’s event will be held at Northfield Square mall at 1600 N. State Route 50 in Bourbonnais. The Marvel-themed event is for “single gals and their gal pals,” according to the event notice.

There will be a Marvel cosplay party, and professional photos will be available. Photos will be free for those dressed in costume.

There also will be love readings, karaoke, selfie stations, a dance party, tacos and other food options, sweets and more.

The event is hosted by Medusa’s Madhouse. For more information, call 281-254-5974 or email medusa@medusasmadhouse.com.