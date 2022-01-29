A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: This old couch

The first time I visited Keegan’s house (which is now my house), the thing that initially caught my attention was how his black leather couch matched so perfectly with his black and white coffee table.

I later would find out his sister selected the coffee table, but at that time I was impressed with his sense of style. The decor was very minimalist and kind of reminded me of Patrick Bateman’s apartment (in an aesthetically pleasing way, not in a creepy, “he’s-a-serial-killer” way).

I didn’t know at the time just how special that couch would become.

A short while after we started dating, it was time for our kids to meet. One Saturday night, I brought my then 1-year-old dog, Teddy, over to meet Keegan’s two cats.

It didn’t go well (mostly Teddy’s fault because of his sweet, but oft misguided, need to always protect me), and this was a disappointment to both Keegan and me.

We sat quietly on the couch as some of the tension in the room began to lift, and Keegan looked over to find me lightly shedding some tears.

“It’s not a big deal, they’ll get used to each other with time,” he said, kindly.

“It’s not that. … I just wanted tonight to be perfect because I wanted to tell you I love you,” I said.

That might read sweet, but I said it in the tone of a pouty toddler. Not exactly how I’d envisioned the moment.

Keegan laughed and returned the three special words, and from that point forward, I associated the couch with being the location of the first “I love you.”

When the pandemic hit, the couch then became the place we spent most of our time — eating carryout and rewatching “Curb Your Enthusiasm.”

On weekends, it would be where I’d take cat naps as the spring and summer air blew through the windows.

It was where we’d catch Teddy cuddling with one of the cats during their time of acclimation. Then, once they acclimated, it was the couch where we first cuddled with our most recent addition to the family, a little rescue dog named Toby.

On my last birthday, the couch is where I sat when Keegan handed me one last gift of the day. Inside the box was a note that said, “Close your eyes for a surprise.”

I opened my eyes to find him on one knee in front of me, with a ring in his hand.

It’s safe to say this couch was the central location of many pivotal moments in our relationship.

It was also a hand-me-down couch that was a bit worn, only made worse by the clawed paws of our animal family. After a while, it was clear that couch was less of a piece of furniture and more of a scratching post.

In the fall, we decided to say goodbye to that big L-shaped pillow and hello to a matching couch and loveseat (in a material that has, so far, withstood all 16 paws).

While it was sad to see something so symbolic of our relationship be carried out to the trash, it didn’t change any of the memories. And it made room for new ones.

Yes, this was somewhat a love letter to an inanimate object, but I’d be willing to bet you could do the same for your couch. Give it some thought and enjoy a nap on it for me.