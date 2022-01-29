5 free career-based webinars through KCC

As part of Kankakee Community College’s Continuing Education program, KCC’s Charlton Career Center is hosting five free live webinars dedicated to career building and networking.

All classes will be led by Kim Cross, certified professional resume writer. Register at <a href="https://www.kcc.edu/comejoinus" target="_blank">kcc.edu/comejoinus</a>, or call 815-802-8206. For more information, go to <a href="https://www.kcc.edu/careerservices" target="_blank">kcc.edu/careerservices</a>, and click on “Career Services Webinars.”

<strong>Learning LinkedIn</strong>

From 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, learn how to create a LinkedIn account and build your professional network to advance your career and connect to people and opportunities all around you.

<strong>10 Tips for Choosing the Right Profile Picture</strong>

From 6 to 7 p.m. Feb. 10, learn 10 tips for choosing the right profile picture that aligns with your role as a professional but also makes you approachable and ready to connect with others.

<strong>Leveraging LinkedIn</strong>

From 6 to 7 p.m. Feb. 24, learn to optimize your profile for a job search and build a LinkedIn network that can open doors to your next job opportunity.

<strong>Connecting to Jobs</strong>

From 6 to 7 p.m. learn how to apply and prepare for jobs, update your profile, expand your reach and use LinkedIn’s powerful job search tool to connect to your next job opportunity.

<strong>Power Hour Lunch Series</strong>

From noon to 1 p.m. Feb. 17, March 3 and 24, the following topics will be covered: Perfecting Your Pitch (Feb. 17); Networking with Ease (March 3); Top Interview Questions & Answers (March 24).