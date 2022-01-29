4-hour documentary explores the paradox of Bill Cosby

We Need to Talk About Cosby (Showtime)

W. Kamau Bell hosts the four-part documentary series “We Need to Talk About Cosby” (9 p.m., Sunday, Showtime, TV-MA). Bell, a standup comedian and host of CNN’s “United Shades of America,” is no stranger to discussing matters of race and how they are reflected through the prisms of American pop culture and politics.

He assembles a wealth of talent, authors and experts to discuss Cosby’s career and his character. Similar to Bell, many of these participants consider themselves “children” of a generation all but defined by Bill Cosby and his transformation from Philadelphia standup comic to star of hit comedy LPs, a regular on “The Tonight Show,” star of “I Spy” and his rise to become an author and educator and “America’s Dad” on “The Cosby Show,” a series that dominated ratings during the Reagan era of “family values.”

Bell and others discuss how Cosby had left a trail of clues and “breadcrumbs” revealing his true nature. An extended riff on his 1969 comedy LP “It’s True! It’s True!” discusses the notion of slipping a popular aphrodisiac into women’s drinks to make them more pliable. And this wasn’t just an early indiscretion that came to light decades later. “Cosby” offers harrowing first-person accounts of women drugged and raped by Cosby as early as the 1960s.

Nearly everyone interviewed reveals a deeply personal reaction to their discovery that a respected, paternal and progressive figure might be a sexual predator.

Among the interesting paradoxes discussed here is the fact Cosby not only broke barriers by starring on “I Spy,” he created an entire industry by insisting Black stuntmen be found to play his double. Before that, white stuntmen were merely painted pitch black, something Cosby found degrading and absurd.

Left unexplored here is the fact Cosby’s ability to create an industry was just one example of the influence and power that appeared to have fueled his megalomania. Later, when “The Cosby Show” was on top of the ratings, the star’s use of vintage jazz in the soundtrack made him a virtual kingmaker in that musical field. It was no exaggeration to think at one point, few people would criticize Cosby because it might be considered “bad for jazz.” And that’s just one small example.

In keeping the focus on Cosby and race, on Hollywood, show business and pop culture from the 1960s forward, “We Need to Talk” fails to talk about the star’s behavior in the context of so many other scandals and patterns of behavior.

The posthumous revelations about beloved British TV host Jimmy Savile and the gruesome and unending Catholic priest abuse story are among the most celebrated accounts of trusted men in positions of power who preyed upon women and, in some cases, children.

As important and influential as he was, this story is much bigger and uglier than Bill Cosby.

• Men and power loom large on “Billions” (8 p.m., Sunday, Showtime, TV-MA). I’ve become hooked on this series if only to see, or rather hear, just how awkward and stilted its dialogue can become.

Buried deep in conversations about shorting stocks, players make arcane references to Eric Dolphy jazz improvisations and Miles Davis’ 1970 LP “B------ Brew.” There’s a telling namedrop of Gene Hackman in the 2001 thriller “Heist,” which was written and directed by David Mamet, if you’re looking for influences and source material for all of this exalted chatter.

• The NFL playoff round concludes as the Kansas City Chiefs host the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship game (2 p.m., Sunday, CBS) and the Los Angeles Rams host the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship game (5:30 p.m., Sunday, Fox).

Last weekend’s NFL games enjoyed ratings not seen in years. It was estimated nine out of 10 Kansas City households tuned in to the overtime thriller with Buffalo, a memorable game that reached 43 million viewers nationwide.

• Discovery+ streams “Love Off the Grid,” tales of couples who decide to make a go of things while living without electricity, running water or modern amenities.

SATURDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

• Five survivors of the Holocaust share stories with students at a Houston high school on “Undeniable: The Truth to Remember” (7 p.m., CBS).

• Contestants profess a s’more-the-merrier attitude on “Great Chocolate Showdown” (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG).

• While training to become members of a royal staff, two students become “Butlers in Love” (7 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G) in a 2022 romance.

• The two-part, four-hour documentary “Janet Jackson” (7 p.m., A&E, Lifetime, TV-14) concludes, as the singer’s pop dominance is overshadowed by her brother’s scandals, trials and premature death.

• Ben Kingsley stars in the epic 1982 biopic “Gandhi” (7 p.m., TCM), directed by Richard Attenborough.

• The Golden State Warriors host the Brooklyn Nets in NBA action (6:30 p.m., ABC).

• “Now More Than Ever: The History of Chicago” (8 p.m., CNN) recalls the history of a popular band from the 1970s.

— Willem Dafoe hosts “Saturday Night Live” (10:30 p.m., NBC, TV-14), featuring musical guest Katy Perry.

SUNDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

• Scheduled on two episodes of “60 Minutes” (CBS): Tony Bennett, Peter Jackson revisits “Let It Be” and New Orleans’ marching band history (6 p.m.); Great White Sharks, Yellowstone’s wolf and a photo archive of every living species (7 p.m.).

• Tight credit in Hong Kong on “Around the World in 80 Days on Masterpiece” (7 p.m., PBS).

• Officers retrieve a police helicopter stolen by a teenager on “The Rookie” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-14).

• Max’s privacy is threatened on “Vienna Blood” (9 p.m., PBS).

• A Christmas to forget on “The Righteous Gemstones” (9 p.m., HBO, TV-MA).

• A musical homecoming on “Somebody Somewhere” (9:30 p.m., HBO, TV-MA).

CULT CHOICE

The 2013 documentary “20 Feet From Stardom” (7:35 p.m., Saturday, HBO Family) celebrates the contributions of backup singers to classic pop and rock songs.

SATURDAY SERIES

“The Wall” (7 p.m., NBC, r, TV-PG) ... An explosion rocks a senior center on “9-1-1” (7 p.m., Fox, r, TV-14) ... Two episodes of “48 Hours” (8 p.m. and 9 p.m., CBS) ... “Dateline” (8 p.m., NBC) ... Thony faces questions on “The Cleaning Lady” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-14) ... A vintage helping of “Saturday Night Live” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

SUNDAY SERIES

“Dateline (7 p.m., NBC) ... “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... A docuseries follows a college marching band on “March” (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG) ... A mother fears her son has joined a gang on “The Equalizer” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... “Supermarket Sweep” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... “Two Sentence Horror Stories” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14) ... Hondo goes South of the border on “S.W.A.T” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... A threat to Stabler on “Law & Order: SVU” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14) ... “Next Level Chef” (9 p.m., Fox, TV-14).

— OK, that was weird. The least expected story of the week was the scandal involving Felicity Huffman (“Desperate Housewives”) and Lori Loughlin, star of “When Calls the Heart” (7 p.m. Sunday, Hallmark, TV-G), in a bribery/cheating plot to get their respective daughters into elite universities.

This is obviously an ongoing case, and all sides must have their say, or day, in court. But the motivation at the center of this story is worth discussing. It involves some overwhelming need to do anything to get children into elite schools. As if anything “lesser” were unthinkable.

Television plays no small role in this insecurity. I can’t remember how many times I’ve had to describe an ABC legal drama where every single character hails from only the most exclusive Ivy and spends most of the pilot bragging about it.

There was a time, not that long ago, when John Grisham wrote best-selling books about young, barely accredited lawyers from no-name institutions who took on impossible cases against massive corporations and eventually won. And got the girl, to boot.

So, our current era’s neurotic obsession with elitism and inequality is hardly hard-wired.

If anything comes of this sordid affair, it’s an appreciation that shoddy efforts at snobbery are always essentially pathetic. Or on classic TV, comedic. Watching “Gilligan’s Island,” we identified with Mary Ann and the Skipper, and pitied the millionaire and his wife.

— CNN launches the four-hour documentary “Tricky Dick” (8 p.m., Sunday), profiling the life and times of Richard Nixon’s public career, which spanned the decades from the dawn of the Cold War to the Clinton years.

SATURDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— An anxious new mother joins a group for solidarity and support, only to discover that it has darker plans on its agenda in the 2019 shocker “Mommy Group Murder” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— The Thunder and Warriors meet in NBA action (7:30 p.m., ABC).

— An old kidnapper returns to form on “Ransom” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

SUNDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): Embassy workers in China and Cuba complain of mysterious ailments; AOL founder Steve Case and his plans to invest in the future of overlooked American small towns and cities; a visit to Monaco.

— The duels begin on “World of Dance” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).

— Auditions continue on “American Idol” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

— Lex Luthor is on the loose on “Supergirl” (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG).

— Mr. Wednesday prepares for battle on “American Gods” (7 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— After learning about her royal lineage, an adopted 10-year-old becomes a little tyrant in the 2019 shocker “Mommy’s Little Princess” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— A secret room holds dangers on “Charmed” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14).

— Hidden secrets revealed on “The Walking Dead” (8 p.m., AMC, TV-MA).

— A new trial is pursued on “The Case Against Adnan Syed” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-14).

— Axe is determined to destroy Taylor on the fourth season premiere of “Billions” (8 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

— Ulysses pursues a conspiracy theory on “Now Apocalypse” (8 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— “Unsung” (8 p.m., TVONE) profiles the Jets.

— Pacific overtures on “Madam Secretary” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).

— Tensions rise on “Good Girls” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

— Mo’s past is revealed on “Black Monday” (9 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

CULT CHOICE

— St. Patrick’s Day inspires many traditions. Syfy offers a marathon of “Leprechaun” movies, from “Leprechaun 5: In the Hood” (4 p.m. Saturday, TV-14) to “Leprechaun 2” (8 p.m.). TCM takes the traditional approach, ladling out the Technicolor blarney of director John Ford’s 1952 romance “The Quiet Man” (7 p.m. Sunday, TV-PG).

SATURDAY SERIES

“Dateline” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... “NBA Countdown” (7 p.m., ABC) ... The kids are all right on “MasterChef” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... “48 Hours” (9 p.m., CBS) ... A vintage helping of “Saturday Night Live” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

SUNDAY SERIES

A visit from an old friend inspires Miles on “God Friended Me” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Homer can’t leave Bart’s virtual realm on “The Simpsons” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Empathy for all things on “Bob’s Burgers” (7:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14).

A walk down the aisle on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... On two episodes of “Family Guy” (Fox, TV-14), Meg’s winter Olympics (8 p.m.), fighting over a dowager (8:30 p.m., r) ... Aches and pains on “Shark Tank” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).