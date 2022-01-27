Bourbonnais Grove Historical Society looking for relics

The Bourbonnais Grove Historical Society (BGHS) is looking for one-room schoolhouse heirlooms dated within the 1837-48 era. Artifacts related to the French-Canadian families that lived in the schoolhouse after it was transformed into a home from 1848-2011 are also needed.

These items will be showcased in Bourbonnais Grove’s soon-to-be-rebuilt log schoolhouse.

All items will be categorized and put on display within the historical rebuilding of Bourbonnais Grove’s first log schoolhouse.

The BGHS is currently looking for:

• Large individual pictures/portraits of the first eleven U.S. presidents

• Antique bookshelf

• Books published before 1848

• Framed copy of the Declaration of Independence

• McGuffy Readers or facsimiles

• Wall map of the United States before the U.S.-Mexican War (1846-48)

• Globe of earth before 1848

• Abacus

• Teacher chair

• Wood bucket

• Antique ax and other tools

• Wood wall hooks or nails

• Student slates

• Slate blackboard

• Antique tin bucket or a basket for lunches

• Quill pens and ink bottles

• Old/used dominoes

• Old marbles

• Jacks

• Whirligig

• Chess/checkers

• Early 1800s student clothing

• 1840s local Methodist circuit riders’ portraits

• Items belonging to French-Canadian families who lived in the former schoolhouse from 1848-2011, and

• Other relevant items.

To donate an item, go to the bourbonnaishistory.org home page, and click “Drop Us A Line” with contact information and artifact item, or call the BGHS at 815 933-6452 and leave a message. Someone from the BGHS Collection Committee will then follow up and make an appointment to complete the donation/acquisition forms.

Donations may be tax deductible and will be categorized and displayed with the donor’s family name.

“We invite everyone to watch the reconstruction progress of the historic log schoolhouse,” said James Paul, president of BGHS. “It is being rebuilt just west of the Letourneau Home/Museum in Bourbonnais at 698 Stratford Drive East.”