ABC News revisits mobster tales

ABC News feeds the public’s bottomless appetite for true crime with a return to old territory. “Truth and Lies: the Last Gangster” (7 p.m.) serves up tales of the New York Gambino crime family and includes interviews with hit-man-turned-witness Sammy “The Bull” Gravano.

Archival interviews include clips of a 1997 sit-down between Diane Sawyer and Gravano. The hit man’s son also speaks, as does the son of the erstwhile pal and mob boss he betrayed, John Gotti. Gravano explains how he and Gotti controlled sizable portions of the New York economy through political intimidation and threats of a more physical nature.

We also hear from former and acting police and FBI officials who brought down the Gambino crime family, and a man who turned crime mythology into television legend — Terence Winter, a writer and producer of “The Sopranos.”

• Fans of crime dramas also can catch season five of “Gomorrah” (2019) as it begins streaming on HBO Max. The series previously had streamed on Netflix.

• While promoting “The Hand of God,” his elegiac 2021 memoir of growing up in Naples, director Paolo Sorrentino was said to have been inspired to make the film in order to show the culture and beauty of his native city, a place too many had come to associate with the violence and squalor of “Gomorrah.” “Hand of God” streams on Netflix.

• Also on Netflix, “Framed! A Sicilian Murder Mystery” offers a dark satire of mafia culture and TV crime fiction in a story about two television technicians who become witnesses to murder and bumble their way through an investigation. In Italian with subtitles.

• “Fast Foodies” (9 p.m., TruTV, TV-14) returns for a second season. For the uninitiated, it showcases three chefs who are challenged to re-create franchised fast-food classics using novel ingredients and unusual approaches in front of a revolving group of celebrity guests. Tonight: comedian Nikki Glaser.

• Another food docuseries, “Take Out With Lisa Ling” streams its first season on HBO Max. She interviews Asian Americans in every corner of America whose relatives and ancestors arrived in the United States and discovered cooking traditional foods was among the only ways to maintain their connections to the countries and cultures they left behind.

• A celebrity’s girlfriend gets her own Netflix series, “I Am Georgina.” Presumably, we will discover why we should care.

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

• Campfire tales on “Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14).

• Only three spots remain on “Project Runway” (8 p.m., Bravo, TV-14).

• The fourth season of “grown-ish” (9 p.m., Freeform, TV-14) resumes.

• “Promised Land” (9 p.m., ABC, r, TV-14) sets a melodrama at a California vineyard.

CULT CHOICE

Faced with the choice between the glamorous daughter (Elizabeth Taylor) from a wealthy family and his dumpy, pregnant factory-working girlfriend (Shelley Winters), a handsome striver (Montgomery Clift) takes a homicidal shortcut in the 1951 drama “A Place in the Sun” (7 p.m., TCM, TV-PG), adapted from “An American Tragedy” (1925) by Theodore Dreiser.

SERIES NOTES

A stab at neighborliness on “Young Sheldon” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Red remains a mystery on “The Blacklist” (7 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14) ... Dan is rattled on “Walker” (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG) ... Lessons learned on “United States of Al” (7:30 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... An organ donation brings a nervous patient and a live wire together on “B Positive” (8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Finn and Phoebe make plans on “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” (8 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14) ... The big four-oh on “Call Me Kat” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Hope is out on a limb on “Legacies” (8 p.m., CW, r, TV-14) ... Blind dates and roller skates on “Pivoting” (8:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... A murder defense rests on the difference between fraud and bad record-keeping on “Bull” (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... Blindsided by sudden changes on “Law & Order: Organized Crime” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

LATE NIGHT

Kate Hudson, Oliver Hudson and St. Paul and The Broken Bones are booked on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (10:35 p.m., CBS) ... Jimmy Fallon welcomes Kevin James, Ilana Glazer and Jacques Pepin on “The Tonight Show” (10:34 p.m., NBC) ... Johnny Knoxville and Jude Hill appear on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (10:35 p.m., ABC) ... Kenan Thompson and Tom Riley visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (11:37 p.m., NBC) ... Jared Leto and David Cross appear on “The Late Late Show With James Corden” (11:37 p.m., CBS).