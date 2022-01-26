Monster guts are no match for 'Astrid & Lilly'

Blending high-school madness and apocalyptic kitsch, “Astrid & Lilly Save the World” (9 p.m., Syfy, USA, TV-14) is driven by the determined silliness of its leads.

Stuffed with references to dark comedies, horror movies and parodies from “Heathers” to “It,” “Astrid” stars Jana Morrison as Astrid, a fierce social outcast with a passion for quasi-scientific investigations and an unhealthy obsession with “Law & Order: SVU” and its lead character, Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay).

Lilly (Samantha Aucoin) has a knack for observation that borders on stalking. Together, they “study” the habits of the cool kids, who give them a wide berth because they are nerdy and overweight.

While they momentarily recoil from taunts and insults, they are so wrapped up in each other and confident in their own “expertise” their peers’ mockery doesn’t really affect them.

After a particularly brutal rebuff from a popular teen, they go into witchy-women mode and perform an incantation, hoping he’ll “evaporate.” In the logic of such shows, they summon demons from another realm, who arrive through a cosmic portal the clueless duo inadvertently have opened. Oops.

They are informed of their boo-boo by a benevolent horned being (don’t ask), who tells them they will have to slay numerous monsters in order to keep the world from being destroyed. They go about their gruesome and often gross tasks with the odd confidence of Dorothy and the gang in “The Wizard of Oz.” None of it makes much sense, but it’s all about the journey, not the destination.

Canadian performers Morrison and Aucoin do a credible job of selling their peculiar performances. No one can quite buy them as shunned outcasts, but their giddy mutual affection and self-assured embrace of effervescent weirdness is as charming as it is contagious.

• Also on USA and Syfy, “Resident Alien” (8 p.m., TV-14) returns for a second season as Harry, the title character, has lost all memory of his identity and assignment.

• On “Nova” (8 p.m., PBS, TV-PG, check local listings), “Ancient Maya Metropolis” recalls the complex and sophisticated Central American urban center and speculates why it was apparently abandoned in the eighth century CE. Evidence points to severe and sustained drought as one possible cause.

• Now in its second season, “Growing Belushi” (9:10 p.m., Discovery, TV-14) follows Jim Belushi down home on the cannabis farm as guest Guy Fieri offers tips for making ice cream with something extra.

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

• A chronic patient is diagnosed with schizophrenia on “Chicago Med” (7 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

• “Animals With Cameras: A ‘Nature’ Miniseries” (7 p.m., PBS, TV-G, check local listings) concludes with a glance at critters unique to Australia.

• Griffin discovers her dad’s dark secret on “Chicago Fire” (8 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

• A mad professor hopes to summon ghosts by provoking extreme emotions in vulnerable students in the 2014 shocker “The Quiet Ones” (8:45 p.m., Cinemax).

• Daddy issues galore on “Good Sam” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

• Halstead’s past catches up on “Chicago P.D.” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

CULT CHOICE

After his renowned French work, director Jean Renoir (“Rules of the Game”) decamped for Hollywood and films including the 1945 neo-realistic drama “The Southerner” (9 p.m., TCM, TV-G), a look at poor white cotton farmers scratching a living out of the Texas soil. Similar to many works about poverty, it received mixed reactions. Renoir’s assistant director was Robert Aldrich, who went on to helm “What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?” (1962).

SERIES NOTES

“Let’s Make a Deal Primetime” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... First impressions reign supreme on “I Can See Your Voice” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... Adam fumbles the sportscasting ball on “The Goldbergs” (7 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG) ... AI becomes the enemy on “D.C.’s Legends of Tomorrow” (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG) ... Lillian and Bill become joiners on “The Wonder Years” (7:30 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG) ... Competitive globe-trotting on “The Amazing Race” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Halloween takes precedence on “The Conners” (8 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG) ... Jada’s demands prove taxing on “Batwoman” (8 p.m., CW, TV-PG) ... Sofia inspires Tom on “Home Economics” (8:30 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG) ... “The Chase” (9 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG).

LATE NIGHT

Jimmy Fallon welcomes Halle Berry, Dave Franco and Dijon on “The Tonight Show” (10:34 p.m., NBC) ... Cynthia Nixon, Annaleigh Ashford and Del Water Gap visit “Late Night with Seth Meyers” (11:37 p.m., NBC).