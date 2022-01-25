'Gilded Age' is no 'Downton Abbey'

Long in gestation, “The Gilded Age” (streaming on HBO Max, airing on HBO on Mondays, TV-MA) finally arrives. Originally intended for NBC and created by Julian Fellowes, it long has been seen and anticipated as an American take on “Downton Abbey.” If only.

As the title implies, “Gilded Age” is set in the early 1880s, when the United States witnessed explosive economic growth, mass immigration and gruesome inequality.

The story follows 20-something Marion Brook (Louisa Jacobson), left penniless after the sudden death of her spendthrift father. She’s forced to move in with her aunts, Agnes van Rhijn (Christine Baranski) and Ada Brook (Cynthia Nixon), symbols of “old” New York society dating back to the years when the place was called New Amsterdam. Fate leaves Marion in debt to pretty Peggy Scott (Denee Benton), an ambitious woman and aspiring writer who also happens to be Black.

Imperious Aunt Agnes takes an immediate liking to Peggy and hires her as her personal secretary. Seemingly colorblind, she reserves her prejudices for anyone aspiring to enter New York’s closed society of 400 families. She’s particularly scornful of her new neighbors, railroad tycoon George Russell (Morgan Spector) and his social-climbing wife, Bertha (Carrie Coon), who have commissioned architect Stanford White to design their opulent Fifth Avenue mansion.

In the first episode, Agnes seems to hate the Russells because they are new money. Only later does she refer to their “tribe” and offer other clues to the fact that they are Jewish. At the time, New York’s German Jewish population already had created its own high society and caste system, as documented in Stephen Birmingham’s 1967 book, “Our Crowd.” Russell’s stated ambitions to corner the railroad business and build a new Pennsylvania Railroad terminal make him a composite resembling historical figure E.H. Harriman, who was, in fact, not Jewish.

After a slow first episode filled with explication, “Gilded” picks up rhythm and speed, not unlike one of Russell’s locomotives.

If anything, “Gilded” is hampered by its ambitions. The need to recreate 19th-century New York requires extensive use of digital effects. “Downton Abbey” was not only a title but a location. The interior shots, filmed at Highclere castle and its grounds, gave the series a sumptuous verisimilitude. In comparison, the computer-generated sidewalks of New York seem sterile and sparsely inhabited. It’s no one’s fault the costumes and interiors of the Victorian era are so heavy and frequently ugly. But they are.

It certainly doesn’t help that young Marion, the central character, is a bit of a dud. She’s nice, but we really don’t know what makes her tick. “Downton’s” Lady Mary could be cruel, but she never was dull.

The series also fails to develop many of the “downstairs” characters. We were rooting for Anna and Mr. Bates after only a few episodes of “Downton.” I’ve watched five episodes of “Gilded” and can’t recall one servant’s name.

