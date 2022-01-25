BEST BITES: Food & fun in Orland Park

It was nice being able to spend time with Dave over the holidays. Although we really enjoy nesting, it was great to go out for an afternoon.

I love adventure, but this afternoon we chose several places we love — Half Price Books, Trader Joe’s, Bonefish Grill and Stan’s Donuts and Coffee — all in Orland Park.

After searching for books, we trekked across the street to Trader Joe’s for some of our favorite items, including their wine. Did you know their wine is surplus from some of the finest vineyards in the country? The Pinot Noir Reserve is fantastic, as was their champagne.

Finally, it was time for dinner at Bonefish Grill, renowned for its seafood menu and, I must add, their cocktails. The ambiance is gorgeous and contemporary, but comfortable. Quiet booths line the walls and tables topped with white linens and candlelight.

The bar is stunning with low lights, dark wood and glass. It’s reminiscent of restaurant bars you would find in the city. The decor is relaxing and sophisticated, and the food is remarkable at a very affordable price. During the day, the setting is one for business or for meeting friends for lunch. Evenings are set for that romantic evening or gathering with friends.

The bartenders are referred to as mixologists. Each drink is carefully crafted and garnished (with edible garnishes) to perfection. They have a decent beer menu, including drafts and imports.

I tried something new and ordered the smoked old-fashioned. It was made with Woodford Reserve Bourbon, a hint of maple with Angostura bitters and Bordeaux cherry smoked with oak and served over a colossal ice cube. It really was smoking when our server brought it to the table.

The drink was covered in a glass dome, clearly showing the swirling smoke. The instructions were to wait until the server removed the dome. It was worth the wait; the aroma was fantastic and the bourbon had a wonderful smoky flavor.

A loaf of warm, crusty bread along with olive oil, sliced black olives and spices was delivered to our table.

While waiting on our order, the manager came over to say hi and ask how we enjoyed our drinks. We opted out of the appetizer and concentrated on the entrée.

They have excellent starters such as the Bang Bang Shrimp or the corn chowder with lump crab and a hint of bacon. A new item is crab fries, seasoned fries with lump crab and drizzled with Bang Bang Shrimp sauce.

I chose Atlantic salmon with a lemon butter sauce and steamed vegetables. On the other hand, Dave opted for the steak with jasmine rice. Other entrees include Mahi Mahi, Chilean sea bass, scallops and shrimp, rainbow trout and bone-in pork chop.

The Bonefish signature pasta is interesting with red peppers and artichokes tossed in a cream creole sauce served over linguine with a choice of Atlantic salmon, shrimp or chicken.

Another new entrée is the Tuna Poke Bowl with red onions, peppers, cucumber slices, sesame seeds, cilantro tossed in a Hawaiian poke sauce, served over Jasmine rice. The Hawaiian Poke (pronounced poh-keh) means slicing or cutting into small pieces or blocks. The tuna is marinated in a special sauce. Poke bowls are becoming fashionable, especially if you enjoy sushi.

The food is excellent, and the prices are reasonable. If you’re traveling near Orland, I highly recommend stopping in Bonefish for lunch or dinner. The food is fabulous, as is the service.

If you choose not to dine in and want to order for the family, try one of their Family Bundles starting at just $35. The bundle includes salad, fresh bread and pesto, and homemade cookies. Choices include Bang Bang shrimp tacos, grilled salmon, grilled Mahi Mahi, Lily’s chicken and several other entrees. Family bundles will serve 4 to 5 people. This is for delivery or carry-out only.

Bonefish Grill is located at 15537 South Lagrange Road, Orland Park. Call 708-873-5170 for reservations. Make sure you check out their webpage for more information and specials — BonefishGrill.com.

After we left Bonefish, we stopped at Stan’s Donuts and Coffee for a cup of their excellent coffee. Stan’s has awesome donuts and great breakfasts, including the cherry almond oatmeal.

Stan’s Donuts and Coffee is located at 15646 S. LaGrange Road, Orland Park.